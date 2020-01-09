Powerbeats 3 price hits all-time low at Amazon

Need a sweat-resistant AirPods alternative for your workouts? For a limited time, you can score the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones for dirt cheap.

Currently, Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats 3 on sale for $79.99. Normally, these headphones retail for $199.95, so that's $120 in savings and the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. It's one of the best headphones deals you can score right now.

Powerbeats 3 Decade Collection: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon

The Powerbeats 3 provide a comfortable, flexible, over--the-ear fit. They offer powerful bass and boast a sweat-resistance design that makes them great for running, the gym, or everyday use. Snag them now at their lowest price ever. View Deal

The Powerbeats 3 Decade Collection wireless 'phones are IPX4 sweat and water resistant and pack a 12-hour battery. Just five-minutes of Fast Fuel charging gets you an hour's worth of playback when you're in a pinch.

Like the Powerbeats 2 we reviewed, the Powerbeats 3 have a comfortable, flexible, over-ear grip design and powerful bass. There's also a RemoteTalk function that makes it easy to take calls and control your music. The main difference between the two is that the Powerbeats 3 employs Apple's W1 chip to deliver twice the battery life.

Overall, the Powerbeats 3 are great for your daily commute, the gym and running. Get this deal while it lasts.