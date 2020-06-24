Pokemon Presents June 24 live stream: How to watch all the big reveals

Pokémon Presents is back for another round, promising even more major reveals for fans of The Pokemon Company's beloved monster-catching universe.

Today's event comes on the heels of last week's Pokémon Presents showcase, which saw the unveiling of a variety of new Pokémon announcements. The big star of the show was the return of Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, but we also saw mobile games such as Pokémon Cafe Mix and Pokemon Smile. Additionally, we got a deeper look at new content and events coming to Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Ready for more Pokémon news? Here's how to watch today's Pokémon Presents show, and what to expect.

Pokemon Presents June 24 start time and live stream

Pokémon Presents kicks off today (June 24) at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. You can watch the event on the official Pokemon YouTube channel, which we've embedded below:

Pokemon Presents June 24: What to expect

Since the June 17 Pokémon Presents show focused largely on mobile games and spin-off titles, it's possible that today's event could showcase a brand-new core installment in the Pokémon series.

Major new Pokémon games have launched nearly every fall for the past few years, alternating between fresh new generational installments and remakes of beloved classic titles. Since we just got a major new release in 2019 with Sword and Shield, perhaps this fall's big Switch game will be another remake in the vein of PokémonLet's Go Pikachu and Let's Go Eevee. Maybe the classic Gold and Silver Game Boy games will get a similar treatment?

It's also possible that today's stream covers non-video-game Pokémon announcements, such as new reveals for the card game, anime or even new merchandise. But we have our fingers crossed for a major new game reveal.