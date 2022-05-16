New PlayStation Plus Premium game lineup revealed — Assassin's Creed, Spider-Man and more

PlayStation Plus is about to get a major revamp, and we finally know which games to expect. Last month, Sony announced that PS Plus would split into three tiers and provide a whole library of games to download and stream. As of today (May 16), we know what that library will be, and we know that it will include some fan-favorite titles, from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, to Demon’s Souls, to Marvel’s Spider-Man.
Sony posted a full list of PS Plus games on the official PlayStation blog. All told, the service will relaunch with 105 titles, comprising both first- and third-party fare. The games in question also come from a variety of consoles, including PS1, PSP, PS3, PS4 and PS5. There don’t appear to be any PS Vita or PS2 games, unless you count re-releases or remasters.
Remember, too, that only PlayStation Plus Deluxe and Premium members will get access to these games. PlayStation Plus Essential members will have more or less the same services that PS Plus provides right now, which means a few complimentary games per month, rather than full library. Check out our full PS Plus tier comparison for more info.
Here’s the full list of games, broken down by platform:
PS4 and PS5 games
- Alienation
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Bloodborne
- Celeste
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Days Gone
- Dead Cells
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition
- Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Everybody’s Golf
- Far Cry 3 Remaster
- Far Cry 4***
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- For Honor
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut
- God of War
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Hollow Knight
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Infamous First Light
- Infamous Second Son
- Knack
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NBA 2K22
- Outer Wilds
- Patapon 2 Remastered
- Patapon Remastered
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Resident Evil
- Resogun
- Returnal
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- Tearaway Unfolded
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- WipEout Omega Collection
PSP and PS1 games
- Ape Escape
- Hot Shots Golf
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Super Stardust Portable
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Remastered games
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Dark Cloud 2
- Dark Cloud
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
PS3 games
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- echochrome
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- Ico
- Infamous 2
- Infamous
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet 2
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
Note that some of these games will be available for download, some will be available for streaming and some will have both options. Check the blog post for further details on each game. Furthermore, all PS3 games will be streaming-only rather than downloadable. This is due to the PS3’s unique architecture, which runs pretty differently from the PS4 and PS5.
Also bear in mind that Sony will add and remove games from this list over time, similar to what Microsoft does with Xbox Game Pass.
North American fans can expect the PS Plus revamp to launch on June 13, while European fans will have to wait until June 23. Tom’s Guide will have a full breakdown of the service once it goes live.