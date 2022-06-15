Overwatch 2 beta coming very soon — here’s how to play

Overwatch 2 will be holding its first beta later this month. As announced during Summer Game Fest, the colorful hero shooter sequel is set to launch in October, but you can start playing much earlier thanks to this early access beta.

Developer Blizzard has announced that the Overwatch 2 beta will start on June 28, which is in less than two weeks. Additional beta details and the sign-up portal will launch tomorrow (June 16), but we do already have confirmation that this beta will run on PC (via Battlenet) as well as both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

It’s also been teased that players will have access to the latest combatant joining the roster, Junker Queen, during the Overwatch 2 beta. Junker Queen was first unveiled during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase last week. She’s a tank-class character and primarily wields a shotgun but also packs two oversized axes for close-range melee attacks. She can even throw these axes and recall them using a magnetic glove.

This beta will be the first time that console players have had the chance to try out Overwatch 2, but PC gamers were able to participate in a closed alpha back in April. During this technical test, Overwatch 2 surpassed the peak Twitch viewership of its predecessor. It would seem the game’s rabid fanbase is very keen to see more from this long-awaited sequel, and will surely be eager to participate in this beta.

Overwatch 2 has been a long time coming. It was first announced in 2019 but is finally set to release in early access form on October 4, 2022. It will launch on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. Unlike the first game which was released as a full-priced title, Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play at launch.

Unfortunately, it's been confirmed that the game’s much-touted PvE component will not be ready for launch in October. Instead, only the game's online multiplayer will release at this time, with its single-player offering coming somewhere down the road. It's not yet confirmed if this mode will also be free-to-play.