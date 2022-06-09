Summer Game Fest 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens

Summer Game Fest 2022 is here. Though still a digital event, Geoff Keighley's answer to E3 promises to have previously announced games as well as a spattering of new world-premiere trailers. 2022 hasn't exactly had an abundance of big game releases (particularly of the AAA variety), so we'll hopefully get something major to look forward to at Summer Game Fest 2022.

So what can we expect from the big show? According to Geoff Keighley (opens in new tab), featured games include: Street Fighter 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, Marvel's Midnight Suns, One Piece Odyssey and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. There will, of course, be many other announcements beyond these.

We expect a pretty jam-packed Summer Game Fest 2022 showing, so keep your eyes on this blog for all the latest game reveals — and of course you can watch the live stream itself below.