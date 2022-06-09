Live
Summer Game Fest 2022 live blog — all the big news as it happens
The latest game reveals and announcements from Geoff Keighley's big summer show
By Tony Polanco published
Summer Game Fest 2022 is here. Though still a digital event, Geoff Keighley's answer to E3 promises to have previously announced games as well as a spattering of new world-premiere trailers. 2022 hasn't exactly had an abundance of big game releases (particularly of the AAA variety), so we'll hopefully get something major to look forward to at Summer Game Fest 2022.
So what can we expect from the big show? According to Geoff Keighley (opens in new tab), featured games include: Street Fighter 6, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, The Callisto Protocol, Gotham Knights, Marvel's Midnight Suns, One Piece Odyssey and TMNT: Shredder's Revenge. There will, of course, be many other announcements beyond these.
We expect a pretty jam-packed Summer Game Fest 2022 showing, so keep your eyes on this blog for all the latest game reveals — and of course you can watch the live stream itself below.
This could be nothing more than a simple exchange between industry peers, but it's interesting to see Xbox head Phil Spencer reply to Geoff Keighley about Summer Game Fest. Makes us wonder what Xbox games we'll see during the show, if any.
The Last of Us Part I (PS5 standard/Firefly Edition) up for preorder at PS Direct ($69.99/$99.99) https://t.co/HTMHHsMi6vtrailer: https://t.co/dumiWe62Kj pic.twitter.com/I7HNA3wD2XJune 9, 2022
The Last of Us Remake just leaked (by Sony, it seems!). This game will cost $70 and be available only PS5 and PC.
The Last of Us Remake releases on September 2, 2022. No release date was given for the PC release.
This is a preview of the Summer Game Fest 2022 stage. Fancy! I'm curious to see who else (if anyone) joins Geoff Keighley during the show. I have to assume we'll see game developers and industry folks pop up at one point or another.
These are all the sites where you can watch Summer Game Fest 2022. But no matter where you watch the show from, be sure to keep this live blog on a separate window. You wouldn't want to miss my entertaining banter!
Today’s #summergamefest show will run under 2 hours and feature games including:- Street Fighter 6- Call of Duty: #ModernWarfareII - The Callisto Protocol- Gotham Knights- Marvel’s Midnight Suns- One Piece Odyssey- TMNT: Shredder’s RevengeAnd many more! pic.twitter.com/MEtfAV9cw9June 9, 2022
These aren't all the games we'll see today, but they give us a good idea of what to expect. I personally want to see more of The Callisto Protocol since that game is effectively a spiritual successor to Dead Space. I'm also curious to see Street Fighter 6 in action.
Hey, everyone! I'm Computing Writer Tony Polanco and I'll be live blogging Summer Game Fest. Since E3 isn't happening this year, Geoff Keighley's big summer event can be considered the unofficial version of that legendary show. We expect to see reveals of previously announced games, but there's a chance we'll also see brand-new world premieres.
Considering how dry things have been for gaming in 2022, let's hope Summer Game Fest gives us something to look forward to.
