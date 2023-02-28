Oppo's Find N2 Flip is coming to Australia to give Samsung a run for its dollarydoos

Chinese manufacturer Oppo has announced at MWC 2023 that its highly anticipated Find N2 Flip phone will be releasing in Australia, making it the first territory to receive one of the company's foldables outside of its homeland.

Similar in design to Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is a clamshell device which closes vertically to reduce its size by half.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Screens and specs

Like the aforementioned Z Flip 4, the Find N2 Flip sports an exterior AMOLED display, only Oppo's version is significantly larger (and arguably more useful) than Samsung's at 3.26 inches. When unfolded, the Find N2 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED (with LTPO) display with a dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo's Find N2 Flip also features a new Flexion Hinge folding mechanism which, the company says, is certified to withstand up to 400,000 folds and unfolds.

An inside look at the Oppo Find N2 Flip's Flexion Hinge. (Image credit: Oppo)

In terms of its photographic prowess, the Find N2 Flip offers a 50MP wide-angle Sony IMX890 sensor as its main shooter, with an additional 8MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the Find N2 Flip features a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor on its interior, however you also have the option of snapping selfies with the main 50MP camera using the previously mentioned exterior display.

In terms of horsepower, the Find N2 Flip carriers a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset and 8GB of RAM, with a 4,300mAh battery, which is a fair amount larger than what other foldables in Australia offer.

Oppo Find N2 Flip: Price and availability

Available for pre-order from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman from March 2, the Oppo Find N2 Flip will release on March 16 priced at AU$1,499 — the same price Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set at. The Find N2 Flip will launch in Astral Black and Moonlit Purple.

While the handset is every bit as beautiful as its competitors (maybe even a little too close in appearance), Oppo's Find N2 could prove a tough sell in Australia. Pricing the device identically to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a gutsy move, but realistically, Oppo doesn't have the same brand recognition that Samsung enjoys.

(Image credit: Oppo)

And, though the device does offer a number of design improvements over the Galaxy Z Flip 4, such as a larger exterior display and bigger battery, Oppo's ColorOS 13 user interface won't be every Android user's cup of tea.

That said, it's great to see a new alternative hit the market, and we hope that Oppo follows up the Find N2 Flip's release with a local launch of its other Find N2 foldable, which is closer in design to the Z Fold 4.