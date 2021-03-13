OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: The biggest changes to expect

We've started counting down the days until the OnePlus 9 arrives. Earlier this week, OnePlus promised a March 23 launch event that we're expecting will showcase multiple versions of this year's flagship from the upstart phone maker. It'll be our chance to officially see what OnePlus has planned with the OnePlus 9.

Of course, we already have a pretty good idea about how the new phones are shaping up, thanks to a steady stream of OnePlus 9 leaks and rumors. The rumors are so detailed by this point that we can even get a sense of how the OnePlus 9 compares to last year's OnePlus 8 .

An early OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8 comparison doesn't reveal a radical overhaul of OnePlus' flagship phones. But you can expect changes to the cameras, faster processors and improved displays over last year's models.

Here's a breakdown of how the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 8 compare.

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Models

In recent years, OnePlus has generally launched two models of its phones in the spring — a standard edition and a Pro version. Last year, both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro debuted in April. An updated version, the OnePlus 8T , followed in the fall, as is typical for OnePlus' release schedule.

It sounds like history will repeat itself this year with the standard and Pro versions. Rumors point to both a OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro debuting side-by-side on March 23. There's also talk of a third model , the OnePlus 9E, that will supposedly be a cheaper "lite" version of the new flagship.

Details about that third model have been hard to come by. Rumors about OnePlus building a "lite" phone bubble up from time to time, so for now, we'll stick with the two models that seem all but certain to ship.

This OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8 face-off will largely compare the upcoming phones to the models released nearly a year ago, except for a few spots where we'll mention the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Price and availability

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro remain on sale at OnePlus' store alongside the more recent OnePlus 8T. (Heck, you can still buy 2019's OnePlus 7T if you want.) After March 23, the arrival of the OnePlus 9 and and OnePlus 9 Pro may cause the phone maker to thin out its available handsets.

The OnePlus 8 debuted at $699, while the OnePlus 8 Pro cost $899 when it hit the market. These days, you can get a OnePlus 8 for $499 while the price of the high-end OnePlus 8 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has fallen $300 to $699. (The 8GB/128GB OnePlus 8 Pro base model is no longer available from OnePlus.) Those prices could mean that OnePlus is clearing out remaining stock.

We haven't heard any solid rumors about OnePlus 9 prices, but OnePlus traditionally likes to sell its phones for less than what Apple and Samsung charge for their flagships.

That's going to be a challenge this year. The iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 both start at $799, which puts pressure on OnePlus to keep its costs down, at least on the standard model, if it hopes to remain the low-price leader among flagship makers.

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Specs

OnePlus 9 (Rumored) OnePlus 9 Pro (Rumored) OnePlus 8 OnePlus 8 Pro Screen size 6.55 inches (FHD+; 120 Hz) 6.7 inches (QHD+; 120Hz) 6.5 inches (FHD+; 90Hz) 6.78 inches (QHD+; 120 Hz) CPU Snapdragon 888 Snapragon 888 Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 RAM 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB 8GB, 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 48MP main; 48MP ultrawide; macro lens 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 2MP macro 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 8MP telephoto, color filter Front cameras 16MP 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery size 4,500 mAh 4,500 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,510 mAh Colors Arctic Sky, Astral Black, Winter Mist Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Design and display

OnePlus 9 renders suggest a little departure from the look of the OnePlus 8, particularly when you flip the phone over. On last year's flagship, the rear cameras descended in a vertical line down the middle of the phone. For the OnePlus 9, the cameras move to the upper left corner, with the lenses arranged in a rectangular array.

OnePlus 9 leaked renders (Image credit: WinFuture)

There could be changes up front, at least from the OnePlus 8 Pro model. That phone had a curved screen that wasn't a hit with users who found it hard to grip. For the OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus is allegedly making the curve less prominent, though it will still be more curved than the OnePlus 9.

Speaking of displays, the 9 series will continue the tradition of assigning a larger screen to the Pro version. The OnePlus 9 reportedly will feature a 6.55-inch display while the OnePlus 9 Pro will go with a 6.7-inch panel. Those screen sizes are essentially unchanged from the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The OnePlus 9, in particular, could be in line for a big improvement over the OnePlus 8. The older phone featured a 90Hz refresh rate — impressive compared to a 60 Hz screen, but not as fast as the OnePlus 9 Pro and its rumored 120 Hz display. Reportedly, the OnePlus 9 will join the 9 Pro in offering the faster refresh speed, though it's possible OnePlus could continue to reserve that feature for its Pro phones. (For what it's worth, the 8T also featured a 120Hz refresh rate.)

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Cameras

Cameras have been an area in which OnePlus phones have come up short. It's not that past models have lacked the optics, but the post-processing software hasn't been enough to keep up with the best camera phones . OnePlus is looking to improve that in the OnePlus 9, having recently announced a partnership with Swiss optics specialist Hasselblad.

OnePlus 9 (Image credit: Dave2D/YouTube)

Again, the lenses on the OnePlus 8 models were nothing to sneeze at. The standard phone had a 48MP main camera augmented by a ultrawide shooter and a dedicated macro lens, while the OnePlus 8 Pro took that same main lens and added a more powerful ultrawide camera along with a telephoto lens and color filter.

For the OnePlus 9, we've heard rumors that both the 9 and 9 Pro will get 48MP main cameras and 48MP ultrawide lenses. The standard phone is likely to keep its macro lens while the Pro gets an 8MP telephoto lens and a fourth camera.

That ultrawide angle camera isn't just any old shooter. OnePlus says it's using a freeform lens with two prisms to capture images that are then stitched together with software. The result should be a final photo with less distortion around the edges. For the main camera, the OnePlus 9 will use a customized Sony IMX789 sensor that supports Digital Overlap HDR for enhanced lighting and deeper color.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Additional photo features on the OnePlus 9 will be on the software side of things, with Hasselblad working to improve the new phones' color calibration. The cameras will be able to capture 4K video at 120 FPS, too. We’ve got a deeper look at the big camera changes OnePlus is promising for the OnePlus 9 .

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Performance

The processor powering the OnePlus 9 models should be a pretty straightforward jump from the OnePlus 8. OnePlus tends to use the best Qualcomm system-on-chip available at the time to power its phones. Last year, that was the Snapdragon 865. This year, it would be the Snapdragon 888.

We've already seen what the Snapdragon 888 can do in phones like the Galaxy S21 and Asus ROG Phone 5 , so we'd imagine something similar if the OnePlus 9 uses that chipset — especially since OnePlus tends to pack its phones with more memory.

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, there's a potential curveball that OnePlus could throw us if the phone maker is adamant about keeping costs down on its new flagships.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 870 5G, which is essentially a faster version of last year's Snapdragon 865 Plus. Since the 870 lacks some of the advances in AI and image processing featured on the 888, it's likely cheaper for phone makers to use, and that could be attractive if you want to build a phone that still has a lot of processing oomph.

OnePlus 9 (Image credit: WinFuture)

We think it's a certainty that the OnePlus 9 Pro will run on a Snapdragon 888. But the other models OnePlus may be working on? We could always see a surprise, though most leaks point to a Snapdragon 888 powering the OnePlus 9 as well.

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Battery and charging

The new OnePlus 9 models could have more in common with the OnePlus 8T than either of the earlier OnePlus 8 phones. The 8T featured a 4,500 mAh battery, and rumors suggest both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will follow suit. (Some sources suggest a larger 5,000 mAH battery for the 9 Pro.)

OnePlus 8 Pro (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A 4,500 mAh battery would be an upgrade from the OnePlus 8's 4,300 mAh power pack. It would essentially be unchanged from what the OnePlus 8 Pro offered.

Both of those older phones offered fast 30W wired charging, with the OnePlus 8 Pro going one step further and supporting 30W wireless charging with a compatible charging pad. However, the OnePlus 8T introduced 65W charging to the mix, and that's the wired charging speed you're likely to see on both OnePlus 9 Pro models. There's a rumor the OnePlus 9 could adopt the faster wireless charging that's been limited to the Pro version thus far.

OnePlus 8T (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8: Outlook

We'll get the full picture of the OnePlus 9 vs. OnePlus 8 differences when the new phones arrive later this month. The rumored changes don't sound like a complete shift of direction for OnePlus, though they do promise significant enhancements over last year's models. We'll see what OnePlus actually delivers on March 23 when it unveils the OnePlus 9.