OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro specs just leaked

There's no lack of information about the upcoming OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but the reliable Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station has popped up with a few more details to put some meat on the bones.

Posting on Chinese social networking site Weibo, the tipster confirmed some already rumored details, as well as providing a few more specifics.

The OnePlus 9, he writes, will feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat screen, while the OnePlus 9 Plus will be curved and stretch to 6.78-inches with a QHD+ resolution. Both will support 120Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling and 120fps gameplay, and both will include a pinhole camera in the top-left hand corner of the screen measuring 3.8mm across.

As expected, both will be powered by the brand new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and apparently a 4,500mAh battery “is enough.” In terms of dimensions, the tipster claims that both will be between 8 and 8.5mm thick and will weigh “no more than 200g”.

Among the 800 comments the leak attracted on Weibo, Digital Chat Station did answer a few more questions. As rumored elsewhere, the phones will apparently support 65W charging, and when asked about possible pricing he replied that “it should be about the same.”

For reference, at launch the OnePlus 8 sold for $699, with the OnePlus 8 Pro starting at $899. And while that’s still quite a lot more expensive than the price of the earlier OnePlus models (there was a $310 price increase between 2016’s OnePlus 3T and last year’s 8T), that would still be quite competitive when compared to Samsung’s 2021 flagships, which range between $799 for the basic 128GB Galaxy S21 to $1,199 for the S21 Ultra.

And elsewhere, the specs of the OnePlus 9 look very promising indeed. Along with the state of the art Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mentioned above, the phones could feature a triple camera array featuring a 50MP main lens, a 20MP wide-angle snapper and a 12MP telephoto number.

Still, for those on a tighter budget, the company is rumored to be taking a leaf out of Samsung’s book with a slightly cheaper handset using last year’s processor. Like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the OnePlus 9 Lite will reportedly use last year’s Snapdragon 865 chipset – which is actually a pretty good pay off for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. The Snapdragon 865 is, after all, still a very capable chipset, and assuming the OnePlus 9 Lite doesn’t make too many cuts elsewhere, it could be seriously worth considering — assuming it’ll be available outside of China and India, that is.