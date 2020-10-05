OnePlus 8T tease just revealed killer camera upgrade

The OnePlus 8T’s big October 14 launch event is just days away, and OnePlus ramping up its teasers and try to get people even more excited about the features packaged into its next flagship.

OnePlus' latest tease hints at an upgraded camera, specifically an ultra-wide angle selfie camera like the one seen on the recently-released OnePlus Nord.

A tweet sent out by the official OnePlus account says as much, promising an ultrawide angle lens alongside an animation of a front-facing camera in action.

Strike a pose 📸 with the #OnePlus8T Ultra Wide Angle Camera.October 4, 2020

You may remember that the OnePlus Nord comes with a dual front camera system, with a 32MP main lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 105-degree field of view. Naturally we have questions on what this means for the OnePlus 8T, specifically what resolution we should expect and whether this means the phone will have a dual camera setup on the front.

Sadly, leaks suggest that the phone will only have a single front camera, and that it will offer 16MP of resolution. That’s less than the 32MP on the Nord’s main front camera, but double the resolution of its ultrawide lens. It’s also the exact same resolution as the front camera on the OnePlus 8, so it’s certainly not a downgrade.

An ultrawide lens certainly has benefits you don’t get with a typical wide angle lens, as the name suggests. A wider angle means you can get more into frame, making it ideal for group shots or grabbing a selfie in front of something rather large.

As for the rear camera, leaks claim that we’ll be getting a quad lens system featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. So again, pretty similar to the Nord’s rear camera setup, but with better ultrawide resolution.

The OnePlus 8T is set to launch on October 14, which is next Wednesday. So we don’t have long to wait before OnePlus spills all the details.