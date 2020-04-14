OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launch live blog: All the news as it happens

After months of rumors and leaks (including some by the company itself), it's finally time to see the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the flesh. The Chinese phone maker is hosting an online-only livestream launch for its hotly anticipated Android flagship, and we'll be following all the big announcements as they happen right here on our live blog.

Kicking off today (April 14) at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET/4 p.m. GMT, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launch event will take the wraps off of both versions of OnePlus' new flagship killer in addition to some potential extra surprises.

Some key rumored features for these phones include a speedy 120Hz display for the high-end model, Snapdragon 865 CPU power and up to a quad-camera array that could give competitors like Samsung and Apple some serious trouble. The OnePlus 8 is rumored to pack a starting price in the ballpark of $549, which could make it an extra-compelling alternative to the growing list of $1,000 flagships.

OnePlus may also have an even more budget-friendly handset up its sleeve today. The rumored OnePlus 8 Lite (or OnePlus Z as it's sometimes been called) would have slightly more modest specs but still offer the 5G compatibility of its bigger brothers. We might also see some new OnePlus accessories, including a new wireless charging pad and a new set of earbuds.

Be sure to follow our live blog below and bookmark this page for the biggest OnePlus 8 launch announcements as they happen.

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro launch live blog

All times ET - refresh for latest updates

9:00 am: Now this is awkward. Another big leak happening just before the livestream, it appears that all OnePlus 8 models are currently available to buy at UK department store John Lewis. The leaked prices are as follows:

OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM/128GB storage): £599

OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM/256GB storage): £699

OnePlus 8 Pro (8GB RAM/128GB storage): £799

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM/256GB storage): £899

8:30 am: It wouldn't be a OnePlus launch without a ton of leaks. Just ahead of today's official announcement, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro's full specs and pricing options leaked on Chinese social media.