The Best of NYCC 2019 (So Far)

The Tom’s Guide crew is navigating the showfloor of New York Comic Con 2019 to bring you the latest highlights in tech, gaming and entertainment.

We haven’t seen a whole lot yet, but we have played as a bonafide zombie killer in a Walking Dead VR game, and none other than Ms. Marvel herself in Marvel's latest Avengers game.

Here is the best of New York Comic Con 2019 so far.

Ms. Marvel joins Marvel's Avengers

One of the best things I’ve seen so far at New York Comic Con was Ms. Marvel in the new Avengers Game .

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

I not only got to see her, but I got to play her as well. Stretch your way into the Avengers with a Pakistani American Muslim girl from New Jersey also known as Kamala Khan. My favorite moment from the demo was using my hero ability, Embiggen, to bring myself up to size to a mech and kick the ever loving poop out of it with my elongated hands and feet. Ms. Marvel is an awesome new addition to Marvel’s Avengers, and I’m especially happy to see that she’s actually the main protagonist. — Rami Tabari

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners VR

Going into this, I was like, "a Walking Dead game? Seriously?" But wow, was I impressed by how deep Skydance Interactive went into the gameplay mechanics in order to make this a fun, anxiety-inducing zombie VR game.

(Image credit: SkyDance Interactive)

Walkers are plenty, and you have an RPG-sized backpack to filled with weapons, food, bandages and crafting materials to combat the horde. The game prides itself on being relatively realistic, so you need to hold the guns as if they were real, and all of your actions (like killing people) have consequences. We’re incredibly excited to dive into this 15-hour long adventure when it launches on January 23 2020. — Rami Tabari

What’s hot at NYCC 2019

We’re also attending the screening of Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary, which we’ve already got kinda high hopes for. The cult-classic sci-fi satire is still near and dear to our hearts, and we can’t wait to see the cast talk about what it was like to film such a bizarre romp through outer-space and nerd culture.

(Image credit: Future)

Keep an eye out for panels throughout the weekend as well, like The Walking Dead (Saturday, 10:30 am), Snowpiercer (Saturday, 12:00 pm) and Star Trek Universe (Saturday, 1:00 pm) panels. (Of course, all the good ones are on Saturday).

As far as the games are concerned, we’re going to see Capcom's Project Resistance as well as Bandai Namco's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and My Hero One’s Justice 2. Stay tuned to see if they’re worthy enough to land on our Best of NYCC 2019 page.