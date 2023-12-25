Nothing Phone (2a) could arrive as early as February 2024 — here's what we know

We’ve already heard that, rather than releasing a Nothing Phone (3), the next step for the fledgling Chinese smartphone brand Nothing is to make a light version: the Nothing Phone (2a).

A report from SmartPrix puts more meat on the bones already established by the leaker Yogesh Brar. The key details of each leak match what we previously heard. Both reports claim the handset will sport the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 120Hz OLED screen and dual 50MP cameras. That said, the latest report provides slightly more details specs and model numbers.

According to the new rumor, the Nothing Phone (2a) has two 50MP cameras, both made by Samsung. The primary lens is the S5KGN9 with a 1/1.5-inch sensor, while the ultrawide one is the S5KJN1 with a 1/2.76-inch sensor. If that doesn’t mean much to you, all you really need to know is that these are the same sensors used on both the original Nothing Phone (1) and its successor.

The AMOLED panel is reportedly to be made by China’s Visionox and BOE and will sport a resolution of 1,084 x 2,412. Again, that’s the same resolution as the Nothing Phone (2). In fact, chipset aside, it’s difficult to see how the Nothing Phone (2a) will truly differ from the Nothing Phone (2) enough to result in a lower cost.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nothing Phone (2) Nothing Phone (2a), rumored Display AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,084 x 2,412 AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,084 x 2,412 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 7200 RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB 128GB Rear Camera Dual 50MP (main and ultrawide) Dual 50MP (main and ultrawide) Selfie Camera 32GB 32GB

There are still some questions to be answered, of course. Neither leak has hinted at battery size, and it’s possible the construction will be a little less premium to save costs. Brar called the phone “good for $400” which suggests Nothing is looking to shave $200 off the price of the base Nothing Phone (2) price.

There are a few more details in the new report, including the “wider availability”, its color choices (black or white) and some bright, abstract official wallpapers to look at.

If the leaks are legitimate, we should find out the remaining details soon. Both Brar and SmartPrix reckon the phone will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The latter notes that Nothing has an event entitled “Nothing to See” on February 27, so mark your calendar.