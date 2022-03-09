The Nothing Phone could launch March 23 — everything we know

The Nothing Phone could be coming soon. A countdown clock on the website for Carl Pei's Nothing company suggests that we'll be getting some news on March 23. "Find out what’s coming up in 2022," reads the teaser on Nothing's website.

Pei, as you likely know, is the co-founder of phone maker OnePlus who left that company in 2020 and formed his own start-up called Nothing. Last year, Nothing launched its very first product — a pair of wireless earbuds called the Nothing Ear (1) — with hints that more consumer tech products were on the way.

We're going to find out just what those products are during Nothing's March 23 streaming event. Dubbed "The Truth," the event promises to lay out Nothing's product road map when it gets underway at 2 p.m. GMT. That should be 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT since Daylight Saving Time will have kicked in for the U.S. by then.

(Image credit: Nothing)

Many observers seem to believe that a new phone will head the list of Nothing products. Reports of an upcoming device surfaced last week when TechCrunch reported that a Nothing phone would launch by the end of March. That same report claimed that Pei had already shown off a prototype to key executives. In February, Pei had also tweeted that he was "back on Android," which observers took as a hint that a phone was in development.

Another sign that Nothing could unveil a smartphone very soon — the countdown clock on the company's website includes a Snapdragon logo. While Qualcomm makes Snapdragon chipsets for all sorts of devices, it's commonly regarded as the mobile chip of choice for Android phones.

Very few specs have emerged about the rumored Nothing phone with TechCrunch only reporting that the design would take its cues from the Nothing Ear (1) earbuds. Those earbuds are pretty distinctive-looking with plastic see-through stems and clearly visible touch sensors, but we're not sure how that look translates to phone design.

The timing of Nothing's rumored launch event is interesting given that Pei's former company OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in more markets around the globe by the end of March. That device — a camera-focused flagship that aims to take on the Samsung Galaxy S22 for top spot among the best Android phones — first launched in China in January.

Depending on when (and if) Nothing starts shipping its rumored smartphone, it could find itself competing with OnePlus for the sliver of the smartphone market that Samsung and Apple don't already control. That smartphone duopoly makes it hard for rival phones to make much of a splash, as OnePlus, Motorola, Google and others find themselves trying to stand out from the crowd. You'd imagine that a company like Nothing that has never released a phone before will have an even harder time commanding attention.

So if Nothing has a phone in the works, the pressure will be on to distinguish its new device from what's already out there, particularly with the Galaxy S22 launch still fresh in people's minds. We hope to find out more about what to expect from Nothing between now and the March 23 online event.