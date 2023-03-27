Nope, OnePlus isn't leaving Europe

A recent report that OnePlus and Oppo were about to withdraw from the U.K. and other European countries seems to be inaccurate, at least in OnePlus' case.

Leaker Max Jambor (opens in new tab) tweeted a claim the twin Chinese phone makers will soon be announcing their withdrawal from the U.K., Germany, France and the Netherlands, with the companies' status in the rest of Europe up in the air, further tweets said.

However, OnePlus has confirmed to Tom's Guide this isn't the case.

“OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets," a OnePlus statement reads. "OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions for its users.”

Jambor is usually a source of accurate OnePlus leaks, so it seems odd that he'd go all-in on a rumor as big as this. We've not heard anything from Oppo yet, so perhaps we'll find out his claims are at least partially true in the near future.

“OnePlus will not exit from Europe and the UK and maintains stable operations in local markets. OnePlus will continue to invest in Europe and provide more innovative product and solutions for its users.” OnePlus

Not going anywhere

This seems a very sudden decision given that the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 Flip only just launched in the past month, with Oppo also currently sponsoring the UEFA Champions League, one of the biggest sporting events in Europe. Jambor doesn't give a timeline for the companies' European exit, so even if true, it's possible it'll still be months or even years before they're truly gone.

We really like both the OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find N2 Flip, plus many of the companies' previous phones, so we're glad OnePlus at least is sticking around. Smartphone buyers deserve as many high-quality phone options as possible, and losing both OnePlus and Oppo would have meant two fewer competitors to challenge the dominant Apple and Samsung.

We've been looking forward to OnePlus' upcoming devices too, such as the OnePlus Pad and the rumored OnePlus V Fold. While these have been announced (or at least teased), we're still not sure when they're coming to the U.K. or European markets, let alone the rest of the world.

While it's a relief that OnePlus has stated it's not departing Europe, we're not out of the woods yet. We'll be waiting with bated breath to see if anything's happening to Oppo, and will update you if any further news breaks.

More from Tom's Guide