You can try the OnePlus 11 free for 100 days — here’s how

If you're interested in the OnePlus 11 but aren't sure if it's the best Android phone for you, OnePlus is now offering U.S. customers a unique opportunity to take the phone for a 100-day extended test drive.

OnePlus' "No Regret (opens in new tab)" policy is live until the end of April, and gives you 100 days to try the phone before the refund period expires. Needless to say, that's far longer than a typical return window. For example, buying a Samsung Galaxy S23 from Samsung or Pixel 7 from Google gives you a 15-day return window, while you get 14 days to decide if you want to send your iPhone 14 back to Apple.

Taking advantage of OnePlus' offer today would give you the OnePlus 11 to try until the end of June, or early August if you wait to buy the phone at the very end of the offer period.

OnePlus 11 free trial: the small print

The terms and conditions of the No Regret deal aren't too much of a burden. You need to buy the OnePlus 11 from OnePlus.com (opens in new tab), which does mean no potential offers from third-party retailers can be used alongside the 100-day offer. You also need to register the phone within 15 days once it arrives, but otherwise, the phone's yours for the next three or so months.

If you want to send it back, OnePlus will send you a shipping label, but it'll only accept the return if the OnePlus 11 is "undamaged with no visible chips or cracks," has a functional battery and is fully wiped of your data. You have to give back the 80W charging brick and USB cable, too.

We're big fans of the latest OnePlus here at TG, writing in our OnePlus 11 review that its amazing battery life, powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and excellent display and cameras make it a fantastic phone for its $699 price.

We'd recommend the OnePlus 11 to anyone looking to get the most for their money with an Android phone, but we know it's hard sometimes to move away from a well-loved phone or brand. This is a unique opportunity for users in the United States to take a chance on a device they may not have been brave enough to try before. As long as you take good care of the phone, it sounds like a great offer.

