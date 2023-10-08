New Xbox Game Pass deal gives you a free month's subscription for snacking

Microsoft is teaming up with PepsiCo and Frito-Lay to reward gamers for fueling up on their favorite snacks. Beginning October 9, when you buy specially marked packages of Doritos, Mountain Dew, and Rockstar Energy drinks, you could win a code for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The catch is this promotion is limited to new subscribers. So if you currently have or had a subscription to one of the best deals in gaming, you can still snack on these products all you want, but you won't be getting free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for doing so.

Eligible snacks will feature branding on the label for some of Xbox's biggest games, like Starfield and Redfall. Once you get the code, head over to DoritosDewRockstar.com to redeem your reward. In addition to a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox is also giving away DLC content and in-game rewards, like a Magma Racing Suit in Forza Motorsport or a Chipped Tankard in Sea of Thieves. "Additional purchases and codes will enable players to earn more points to spend on the online rewards marketplace," Xbox said. The promotion kicks off this week and runs until December 29.

What do you get with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Game Pass Ultimate is Microsoft's premium tier for its monthly game subscription service, typically priced at $16.99 per month. For that, you get access to more than 100 Xbox games ranging from first-party exclusives like Halo Infinite to third-party offerings like Guardians of the Galaxy.

You also get access to the best cloud gaming streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, which enables save syncing across platforms and lets you play native console games in the cloud and stream them to your phone, PC, or console.

This past summer, the price of Game Pass Ultimate jumped from $14.99 to $16.99 in the U.S. as subscription price hikes were felt worldwide. Though it came as no big surprise that Microsoft would want players to pay more. The cost of subscriptions everywhere has increased over the past couple of years, while Game Pass has remained steady since it launched in 2017 — even as the number of titles on offer has ballooned.