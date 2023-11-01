New on Paramount Plus in November 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

There's a slew of new movies and shows hitting Paramount Plus in November 2023. This new content join the streaming service ahead of the holiday season, bringing original Paramount films and TV shows, classic films, dramas, and much more.

This month introduces Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which follows the story of the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American west, and the supposed inspiration behind the popular Lone Ranger character.

Also this month is the debut of the long-awaited Good Burger 2, set 26 years after the first film, following inventor Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and co-worker Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they return to their former burger joint workplace, Good Burger.

Here's everything that's new on Paramount Plus in November 2023, starting with our top picks.

Our top picks

Lawmen: Bass Reeves (November 5)

Executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves explores the history behind monumental figure and the first Black U.S. Marshal in American history. Known for his bravery and commitment to justice, Reeves stood tall as a beacon of heroism in the post-Reconstruction era, capturing over 3,000 notorious criminals without sustaining a single wound. This series will look into Reeves' history as a peace officer in the Indian Territory and bring it to the small screen to shine a light on one of history's biggest unsung heroes.

Colin From Accounts (November 9)

When Ashley (Harriety Dyer), a 29-year-old medical student, decides to lift her spirits with a a little spontaneous rebellion, she doesn't know she’s setting the stage for a quirky love story with Gordon (Patrick Brammall), a fortysomething microbrewer. Their paths collide in an unconventional manner, leaving them responsible for a hefty vet bill and an injured dog, leading Ashley to move in with Gordon. As they navigate this unexpected living arrangement, their chemistry is undeniable, but their future? It's looking brighter with every mishap.

The Curse (November 10)

The Curse is a series from the slightly demented minds of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. A newlywed couple (Fielder and Emma Stone) attempt to start a family, but find matters hilariously complicated by a rumored curse. With all that going on, they navigate the weirdness of co-starring in their own HGTV show, "Flipanthropy." Not quite a comedy, not quite a mystery, this genre-bending series looks like it has all the hallmarks of Fielder's unsettlingly side-splitting work with some of Safdie's touches of mystery, a la Uncut Gems.

JFK: What the Doctors Saw (November 14)

The death of John F. Kennedy has always been surrounded by conspiracy theories and secrets, and this is one more documentary to explore one of the more interesting findings following his assassination. Seven physicians, all firsthand witnesses at the Parkland Hospital ER when JFK was rushed in, stand united in their account, asserting that one of the entry shots that took his life originated from the front. Not only does this contradict established theories, but it challenges what we all think we know about how it all went down that fateful day.

Good Burger 2 (November 22)

Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger! Can this sequel take your order? Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) makes his comeback to the iconic fast food joint in the latest installment of Good Burger, years after the original movie debuted. Down on his luck and fresh out of failed inventions, Dexter finds solace in a return to his burger-flipping life along with best friend Ed (Kel Mitchell). The duo, alongside a new crew, dive headfirst into some seriously silly antics as Dexter crafts a bold plan to turn his fortunes around. But it may very well be at the cost of the burger joint everyone loves.

Everything coming to Paramount Plus in November

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS



11/1: Ink Master (Season 15) premiere

11/5: Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere

11/7: De La Calle premiere

11/7: FBI True (Season 4) premiere

11/9: Colin From Accounts premiere

11/10: The Curse* premiere

11/14: JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere

11/22: Good Burger 2 premiere

New shows

November 1

Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)

RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular



November 3

Let's Make a Deal Primetime**



November 6

The Eternal Memory



November 12

Assassin Club



November 14

NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**

PAW Patrol (Season 8)

Pay Or Die



November 15

Basketball Wives (Season 10)

The Loud House Thanksgiving Special

The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)



November 16

Ghosts UK (Season 1)**



November 21

A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari

Alive in Bronze

Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney

Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped

Tattoo on My Brain

The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin



November 22

Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)

The Last Cowboy (Season 3)



November 28

The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)





New movies

November 1

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Very Brady Sequel

Above the Rim

Aeon Flux*

Alfie (2004)

Along Came a Spider

American Gun

Ashby

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Black Hawk Down

Bloodsport*

Blue Hawaii

Blue Velvet*

Boomerang*

Bounce

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Cadillac Man*

Catch Me If You Can

Chicago

Christmas Eve

City of God

Cold Mountain

Cool World*

Detective Story

Dreamgirls

Easy Come, Easy Go

Enemy at the Gates

Everyone Says I Love You*

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Forces of Nature

Four Brothers

Fun in Acapulco

Funny Face

G.I. Blues

Girls! Girls! Girls!

Gladiator

Grumpy Old Men

Happy Christmas

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Keeping Up with the Steins

King Creole

Kinky Boots (2005)

Kiss the Girls

Like a Boss (2020)

Long Shot

Love, Rosie

Menace II Society*

Mistletoe Ranch*

Moonlight and Valentino

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza*

No Strings Attached

Paradise, Hawaiian Style

Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)

Rabbit-Proof Fence

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rat Race

Remember Pearl Harbor

Reservoir Dogs*

Roman Holiday

Rosie the Riveter

Roustabout

Rules of Engagement

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1954)

Sahara

Sands of Iwo Jima

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Saving Christmas*

Saving Private Ryan

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scream 4

Scrooge (1970)

Shutter Island

Small Time Crooks*

Snake Eyes

Snoopy, Come Home

Staying Alive

Stop-Loss

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

The Actors

The Babysitter

The Bad News Bears* (1976)

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Collective*

The Color Purple

The Counselor*

The Crying Game*

The English Patient

The Godfather (Remastered)*

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*

The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*

The Heartbreak Kid

The Kite Runner*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Out-of-Towners (1999)

The Out-of-Towners (1970)

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*

The Romantics

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The Switch

The Terminal

The Town

The Traveler

The Truman Show

The Uninvited

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wiz*

The Woman in Red*

The Wood

Uncommon Valor

Unfaithful*

Up In The Air

Virtuosity

Wall Street*

What Men Want

What Women Want

When Harry Met Sally*

Wolves of War*



November 9

Lucky Number Slevin

Miracles Across 125th Street



November 14

The Accused



November 15

Dead Shot*

The Crusades*



November 23

Southpaw*



November 27

The Lesson*



November 28

Earth Mama*

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.



Sports

11/4: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Rutgers*

11/4: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Georgia*

11/4: SEC on CBS – LSU @ Alabama*

11/5: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)

11/5: Rockwool Italy Sail Grand Prix*

11/5: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City

11/7-11/8: UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

11/7: UEFA Champions League – AC Milan vs. PSG

11/8: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Sevilla

11/9: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 4

11/9: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 4

11/11: SEC on CBS*

11/11: 2023 NWSL Championship Game*

11/12: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)

11/12: Courage in Sports: Grid Iron Greatness*

11/12: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma

11/16 & 11/20: Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama

11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico

11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada

11/18: WCRA Rodeo Carolina*

11/18: SEC on CBS

11/19: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/19: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Manchester City

11/23: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

11/24: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Nebraska*

11/24: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Arkansas*

11/25: SEC on CBS*

11/26: NFL ON CBS Week 12 Doubleheader (check local listings)

11/26: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter

11/28-11/29: UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)

11/28: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Newcastle United

11/29: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Throughout November: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout November: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout November: Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers

Throughout November: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout November: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout November: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout November: Combate Global competition

Throughout November: AFC Champions League competition

Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League competition

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.

