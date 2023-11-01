New on Paramount Plus in November 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

There's a slew of new movies and shows hitting Paramount Plus in November 2023. This new content join the streaming service ahead of the holiday season, bringing original Paramount films and TV shows, classic films, dramas, and much more.
This month introduces Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the latest series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which follows the story of the first Black U.S. Marshal in the American west, and the supposed inspiration behind the popular Lone Ranger character.
Also this month is the debut of the long-awaited Good Burger 2, set 26 years after the first film, following inventor Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and co-worker Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they return to their former burger joint workplace, Good Burger.
Here's everything that's new on Paramount Plus in November 2023, starting with our top picks.
Our top picks
Lawmen: Bass Reeves (November 5)
Executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and created by Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves explores the history behind monumental figure and the first Black U.S. Marshal in American history. Known for his bravery and commitment to justice, Reeves stood tall as a beacon of heroism in the post-Reconstruction era, capturing over 3,000 notorious criminals without sustaining a single wound. This series will look into Reeves' history as a peace officer in the Indian Territory and bring it to the small screen to shine a light on one of history's biggest unsung heroes.
Colin From Accounts (November 9)
When Ashley (Harriety Dyer), a 29-year-old medical student, decides to lift her spirits with a a little spontaneous rebellion, she doesn't know she’s setting the stage for a quirky love story with Gordon (Patrick Brammall), a fortysomething microbrewer. Their paths collide in an unconventional manner, leaving them responsible for a hefty vet bill and an injured dog, leading Ashley to move in with Gordon. As they navigate this unexpected living arrangement, their chemistry is undeniable, but their future? It's looking brighter with every mishap.
The Curse (November 10)
The Curse is a series from the slightly demented minds of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie. A newlywed couple (Fielder and Emma Stone) attempt to start a family, but find matters hilariously complicated by a rumored curse. With all that going on, they navigate the weirdness of co-starring in their own HGTV show, "Flipanthropy." Not quite a comedy, not quite a mystery, this genre-bending series looks like it has all the hallmarks of Fielder's unsettlingly side-splitting work with some of Safdie's touches of mystery, a la Uncut Gems.
JFK: What the Doctors Saw (November 14)
The death of John F. Kennedy has always been surrounded by conspiracy theories and secrets, and this is one more documentary to explore one of the more interesting findings following his assassination. Seven physicians, all firsthand witnesses at the Parkland Hospital ER when JFK was rushed in, stand united in their account, asserting that one of the entry shots that took his life originated from the front. Not only does this contradict established theories, but it challenges what we all think we know about how it all went down that fateful day.
Good Burger 2 (November 22)
Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger! Can this sequel take your order? Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) makes his comeback to the iconic fast food joint in the latest installment of Good Burger, years after the original movie debuted. Down on his luck and fresh out of failed inventions, Dexter finds solace in a return to his burger-flipping life along with best friend Ed (Kel Mitchell). The duo, alongside a new crew, dive headfirst into some seriously silly antics as Dexter crafts a bold plan to turn his fortunes around. But it may very well be at the cost of the burger joint everyone loves.
Everything coming to Paramount Plus in November
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES, PREMIERES & EVENTS
11/1: Ink Master (Season 15) premiere
11/5: Lawmen: Bass Reeves premiere
11/7: De La Calle premiere
11/7: FBI True (Season 4) premiere
11/9: Colin From Accounts premiere
11/10: The Curse* premiere
11/14: JFK: What the Doctors Saw premiere
11/22: Good Burger 2 premiere
New shows
November 1
Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness (Season 2)
RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular
November 3
Let's Make a Deal Primetime**
November 6
The Eternal Memory
November 12
Assassin Club
November 14
NCIS: Sydney (Season 1)**
PAW Patrol (Season 8)
Pay Or Die
November 15
Basketball Wives (Season 10)
The Loud House Thanksgiving Special
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist (Season 1)
November 16
Ghosts UK (Season 1)**
November 21
A Song Film by Kishi Bashi : Omoiyari
Alive in Bronze
Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney
Last Song from Kabul: The Day The Music Stopped
Tattoo on My Brain
The ABCs of Book Banning by Grace Lin
November 22
Drag Race Mexico (Season 1)
The Last Cowboy (Season 3)
November 28
The Billion Dollar Goal (Season 1)
New movies
November 1
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Very Brady Sequel
Above the Rim
Aeon Flux*
Alfie (2004)
Along Came a Spider
American Gun
Ashby
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Hawk Down
Bloodsport*
Blue Hawaii
Blue Velvet*
Boomerang*
Bounce
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones's Baby
Cadillac Man*
Catch Me If You Can
Chicago
Christmas Eve
City of God
Cold Mountain
Cool World*
Detective Story
Dreamgirls
Easy Come, Easy Go
Enemy at the Gates
Everyone Says I Love You*
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Footloose (2011)
Forces of Nature
Four Brothers
Fun in Acapulco
Funny Face
G.I. Blues
Girls! Girls! Girls!
Gladiator
Grumpy Old Men
Happy Christmas
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Keeping Up with the Steins
King Creole
Kinky Boots (2005)
Kiss the Girls
Like a Boss (2020)
Long Shot
Love, Rosie
Menace II Society*
Mistletoe Ranch*
Moonlight and Valentino
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza*
No Strings Attached
Paradise, Hawaiian Style
Peanuts: Bon Voyage Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!!)
Rabbit-Proof Fence
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rat Race
Remember Pearl Harbor
Reservoir Dogs*
Roman Holiday
Rosie the Riveter
Roustabout
Rules of Engagement
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1954)
Sahara
Sands of Iwo Jima
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Saving Christmas*
Saving Private Ryan
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scream 4
Scrooge (1970)
Shutter Island
Small Time Crooks*
Snake Eyes
Snoopy, Come Home
Staying Alive
Stop-Loss
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
The Actors
The Babysitter
The Bad News Bears* (1976)
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Collective*
The Color Purple
The Counselor*
The Crying Game*
The English Patient
The Godfather (Remastered)*
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Remastered)*
The Godfather Part II (Remastered)*
The Heartbreak Kid
The Kite Runner*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Out-of-Towners (1999)
The Out-of-Towners (1970)
The Perks Of Being A Wallflower*
The Romantics
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The Switch
The Terminal
The Town
The Traveler
The Truman Show
The Uninvited
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Wiz*
The Woman in Red*
The Wood
Uncommon Valor
Unfaithful*
Up In The Air
Virtuosity
Wall Street*
What Men Want
What Women Want
When Harry Met Sally*
Wolves of War*
November 9
Lucky Number Slevin
Miracles Across 125th Street
November 14
The Accused
November 15
Dead Shot*
The Crusades*
November 23
Southpaw*
November 27
The Lesson*
November 28
Earth Mama*
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.
Sports
11/4: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Rutgers*
11/4: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Georgia*
11/4: SEC on CBS – LSU @ Alabama*
11/5: NFL ON CBS Week 9 (check local listings)
11/5: Rockwool Italy Sail Grand Prix*
11/5: Barclays Women’s Super League – Arsenal vs. Manchester City
11/7-11/8: UEFA Champions League Matchday 4
11/7: UEFA Champions League – AC Milan vs. PSG
11/8: UEFA Champions League – Arsenal vs. Sevilla
11/9: UEFA Europa League – Matchday 4
11/9: UEFA Europa Conference League – Matchday 4
11/11: SEC on CBS*
11/11: 2023 NWSL Championship Game*
11/12: NFL ON CBS Week 10 (check local listings)
11/12: Courage in Sports: Grid Iron Greatness*
11/12: Serie A – Lazio vs. Roma
11/16 & 11/20: Concacaf Nations League – Costa Rica vs. Panama
11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Honduras vs. Mexico
11/17 & 11/21: Concacaf Nations League – Jamaica vs. Canada
11/18: WCRA Rodeo Carolina*
11/18: SEC on CBS
11/19: NFL ON CBS Week 11 Doubleheader (check local listings)
11/19: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester United vs. Manchester City
11/23: NFL ON CBS Thanksgiving Day – Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
11/24: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Nebraska*
11/24: SEC on CBS – Missouri @ Arkansas*
11/25: SEC on CBS*
11/26: NFL ON CBS Week 12 Doubleheader (check local listings)
11/26: Serie A – Juventus vs. Inter
11/28-11/29: UEFA Champions League – Destination Miami (Matchday 5)
11/28: UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. Newcastle United
11/29: UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid vs. Napoli
Throughout November: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout November: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Throughout November: Concacaf W Gold Cup qualifiers
Throughout November: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout November: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout November: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout November: Combate Global competition
Throughout November: AFC Champions League competition
Throughout November: Barclays Women’s Super League competition
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME® subscribers.