New Leak suggests the Motorola Razr 2 is the foldable you really want

The new foldable Motorola's Razr looks like it could be the best foldable phone yet. But now there are signs the company is already planning a second version.

The folks over at LetsGoDigital have obtained a Motorola patent approved by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that appears to point to a second-generation Motorola Razr 2 in the works.

The patent, which was approved by the USPTO last week, suggests the device will feature a fingerprint sensor in the screen, mimicking the same feature you can already find in Samsung's high-end smartphones, like the Galaxy S10 lineup.

The new Razr has taken the tech world by storm, thanks to its throwback design coupled with new foldable screen technology. However, some have criticized the device for its lofty, $1,500 price tag, as well as a large chin on the bottom that houses the fingerprint sensor. But perhaps this chin could be minimized if the Motorola Razr 2 puts the fingerprint sensor in the display itself.

Interestingly, the patent also points to eight sensors on the sides of the display, including four on each side. They seem to be intentionally placed above and below the break point in the screen, so you can interact with those sensors when the screen is both open and closed.

It's difficult to say from the patent what those sensors might do. Motorola notes in a drawing in the patent that the sensors can deliver "20 functions [and] 20 gestures."

The sensors can actually do quite a bit. They can be pressed, of course, but they can also respond to gestures, like a swipe. That would suggest that a single sensor could technically respond to multiple types of gestures to perform different functions.

Although the new patent doesn't share any images of the device, it points to a decidedly more appealing design that's close to all screen. But alas, patents are only patents, and it's impossible to know how the final Razr 2 will look should Motorola decide to release it.