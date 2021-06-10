New Call of Duty Mobile game is coming — what you need to know

After the success of Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision is looking to establish its own in-house studio dedicated to mobile gaming. The company is currently hiring more staff to develop a new mobile Call of Duty title.

Call of Duty: Mobile launched in 2019, and skyrocketed developer TiMi into the upper echelons of games studios, reportedly earning the dev $10 billion in revenue last year alone (via Reuters ). Not content to sit idly by while that kind of cash is floating around, Activision is moving development of its next Call of Duty Mobile game in-house — and it’s hiring.

A number of job listings have popped up on Activision's website for the new studio, dubbed Activision Mobile. The listings confirm that the first title will be a Call of Duty Mobile game for iOS and Android. While based in Santa Monica, CA, Activision has stressed that the new roles will be remote under the current circumstances of the ongoing pandemic.

As with Call of Duty: Mobile, Activision is keen to add microtransactions based on the details in the Systems Designer role , which read, “You will work directly with the Creative Leaders to conceptualize, implement, and maintain mobile monetization systems, social systems, and adapt designs based off of live data“.

The new game is likely to be free-to-play and, per the listing, “new mobile features, social systems and events for live operations” will be coming to the new handheld title.

The new studio hasn’t been announced outside of the listings on the website, but it has some pretty lofty goals:

“We’re looking for great talent from mobile, console and PC backgrounds passionate about their work, who share our belief in what AAA experiences on mobile can and should be.”

Given that Activision is only just hiring, don’t expect to see the new Call of Duty: Mobile game to make an appearance for a while. But we’re only a couple of weeks into Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4, so that’ll have to tide gamers over in the meantime.