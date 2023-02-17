NBA All-Star Game 2023 live stream: How to watch Team LeBron vs Team Giannis online

This year's NBA All-Star Game live stream is built different. And by that we mean we don't even know the teams yet.

What we do know is that the teams will be drafted by captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo right before the game begins. That's one way to make sure this NBA live stream will have the least cohesion possible.

The player pool features eight starters in addition to the captains: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, the always-controversial Kyrie Irving (who is listed as a Nets player in the official graphic, hilariously enough), Nikola Jokic, Dovovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson.

This live draft should prove interesting, and if the game's a hit, it feels like we'll have a new tradition on our hands.

Durant was an early favorite for captain status in fan voting, but he fell behind the Greek Freak. As for who will win? Well, as long as King James has been captain, his teams have never lost.

In terms of NBA All-Star Game odds, Team LeBron is currently 3-point favorites to win. The moneyline has Team LeBron at -150 (bet $150 to win $100) and Team Giannis at +130 (bet $100 to win $130).

How to watch NBA All-Star Game live streams from anywhere on Earth

On the road? You can watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game live streams no matter where you go. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the US

In the U.S., the NBA All-Star Game airs on TNT, tipping off at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT on Sunday (Feb. 19). The live draft begins an hour earlier.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV. While we love FuboTV for a lot of sports (it is one of our picks for the best streaming services), it doesn't have TNT.

TNT is included in the $40 per month Sling Orange (opens in new tab), which also has ESPN. Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV also gets TNT.

But when it comes to the best cable TV alternatives, we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as ABC basketball games will be on ESPN3.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in the UK

British basketball fans get to watch the NBA All-Star Game live stream on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), as Team Giannis vs Team LeBron will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Arena at 12:30 a.m. GMT on Monday (Feb. 20).

NBA All-Star Game live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch NBA All-Star Game 2023 live streams on TSN. TSN3 will carry the game, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

NBA All-Star Game live streams in Australia

Aussies will find NBA All-Star Game live streams on ESPN via Foxtel (opens in new tab).