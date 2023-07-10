I test streaming devices for a living — and this Roku is my favorite Prime Day deal

Trying to find great Prime Day deals for streaming devices is always a bit tricky, at least when you've tested the whole field and know what's great and what's worth passing on. You see, some deals — with extremely low prices — are too good to believe and for a good reason.

This is why my favorite Prime Day streaming deal so far is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $34 @ Amazon, savings of $15. It's admittedly not the cheapest streaming deal, but it's still a significant markdown on the best streaming device.

We expect a ton of Prime Day deals in the streaming category, so keep it locked here for more as we find them.

This is the latest version of Roku's 4K streaming stick, and it features two solid upgrades from past versions. First is Dolby Vision, the premium HDR standard, for better colors and contrast. Second, you get an in-cord Wi-Fi range extender, which is huge for those in houses with networking concerns.

The $50 Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the kind of device you always expect sales on, but it's gone lower in the past. CamelCamelCamel notes that the stick hit its lowest price ever on November 25th, when it was $24. So, if you can wait, maybe stick around til Tuesday morning to see if it falls further for Prime Day's official beginning.

Of course, as I alluded to, there are other deals I'd nudge you away from.

Specifically, let's look at the Fire TV Stick 4K, down to just $22, its lowest price ever. But while it will give you comparable streaming audio and video, the Fire TV interface is too loaded with ads and stuff for me to recommend. That said, power users who know how to root their Fire Stick and turn it into something more user-friendly, who am I to stop you?

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Fire TV Stick 4K at! The Fire TV Stick 4K is less powerful than the Max, but also has 4K Ultra HD streaming and includes an Alexa Voice Remote at a lower price. Our Fire TV Stick 4K review explains why it's such a popular device, with functionality that goes well beyond what you'd expect for $22.

Also, consider spending $2 more. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max ups the performance from the standard 4K stick, to something more manageable.