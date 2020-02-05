Metro by T-Mobile just slashed $10 off its unlimited LTE plan

It's not often you see carriers lower the price of their unlimited plans, yet that's precisely what Metro by T-Mobile is currently doing.

Starting February 6, customers who switch to Metro by T-Mobile will be able to score a single-line unlimited LTE plan for just $40/month. That's $10 off its traditional price and a savings of $120 throughout the span of a year. Plus, you can score an iPhone 7 for just $49.99. Alternatively, if you're opening two new lines, you can get an iPhone 7 for $49.99 and get a second one for free.

Switch to Metro by T-Mobile: get $40/month unlimited LTE plan

Metro by T-Mobile is our favorite low-cost phone carrier. In our best phone carriers review, Metro by T-Mobile beat out other low-cost carriers like Boost and Straight Talk. It especially shines with its unlimited data plan, which happens to be the focus of their latest deal.

As for the iPhone 7, sure it's a few years old, but it's still a solid iPhone for anyone who doesn't need a cutting edge phone. It packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, A10 Fusion chip, single 12MP wide camera, 7MP FaceTime camera with 1080p HD video, and TouchID. It's also water resistant (1 meter for up to 30 minutes) and supports Apple Pay. By comparison, an iPhone 7 usually sells for about $150 or higher on Amazon.

This Metro by T-Mobile deal will go live on Thursday, February 6.