MSI promises world’s 'thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop' in Stealth 15M

Like a lot of other gaming PC manufacturers at CES 2021, MSI has realized that its customers need high-end rigs for both play and productivity. As such, bulky, overdesigned laptops are out, and sleek, multifunctional laptops are in.

The latest version of the MSI Stealth 15M is one such laptop, which MSI touts as the “thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop in the world.” At only 0.6 inches thick and 3.7 pounds, it’s an incredibly portable device — particularly since it also features an 11th-gen Intel CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU.

MSI announced this year’s Stealth 15M during a press conference at this year’s all-digital CES expo. The company also detailed a slew of other laptops for both gaming and productivity, including new additions to its Raider, Stealth and Creator lineups. The basic gist is that the new laptops will get Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series cards — anywhere between the 3060 and 3080 models, depending on the particular device. We’ll detail the Stealth 15M here, but check the MSI link above for a full list of specs.

(Image credit: MSI)

MSI Stealth 15M

While the MSI Stealth 15M has a variety of impressive specs, MSI’s boldest claim is that it represents the thinnest 15-inch gaming laptop you can buy. While I can’t look up every permutation of every gaming laptop on the market right now (and MSI is probably betting that you can’t, either), this claim does seem to be true. The Stealth 15M measures 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches, which is slightly thinner than the Razer Blade 15 (0.7 inches), the Alienware m15 (0.8 inches) or the Lenovo Legion Slim 7 (0.7 inches).

Granted, an extra 0.1 inches of thickness isn’t a huge deal in the grand scheme of things. That’s why MSI has also outfitted the Stealth 15M with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTXM 3060 GPU, up to 64 GB RAM, an SSD (the size is variable) and an RGB keyboard. The screen maxes out at 1080p, unfortunately, but with a 144 Hz refresh rate, you’ll at least be able to get some very fast frame rates.

The system also has a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, a regular USB-C port and two USB-A ports, as well as an HDMI output. If you’re not happy with a 1080p output at home, in other words, you can always hook the Stealth 15M up to a more powerful monitor.

The Stealth 15M also deserves some recognition for its elegant, low-key physical design, which MSI describes as “slim, sharp, stylish.” It’s neither as edgy as a gaming laptop, nor as boring as a productivity laptop, but it looks like it would be perfectly at home with either task.

MSI didn’t go into details about price or release date, but if it’s anything like previous Stealth 15M models, expect something in the $1,500 range — or more, if you want it fully decked out. Tom’s Guide will get our hands on a review unit as soon as we’re able.