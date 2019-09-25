Mario Kart Tour Is Here: How to Download and Play

Nintendo has finally let Mario and his band of buddies hit the tracks on your smartphone and tablet. Now available for download on iOS and Android devices, Mario Kart Tour brings the addictive quirks of the cult favorite racing game to the palm of your hands.

While it’s not quite as complex as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe —one of our favorite Switch games on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite —Mario Kart Tour is fun and free-to-play.

You can cough up some cash to unlock new characters, tracks, and car parts. Otherwise you’re committed to the courses Nintendo swaps out every two weeks. But that’s not all you need to know about Mario Kart Tour before getting started. Rev your engines: here’s how to download and play Nintendo’s latest mobile release.

How to download Mario Kart Tour on your phone

Step 1: Connect to a strong Wi-Fi network and launch the App Store on your mobile device. Download Mario Kart Tour for iOS or Android .

(Image credit: Future)

Step 2: Open the app on your device. You’ll be prompted to connect to your Nintendo account. Either sign in to an existing Nintendo account or make a new one.

(Image credit: Future)

Step 3: Walk through the automatic tutorial guide to launch your kart driver and get racing.