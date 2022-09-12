Maggie canceled by Hulu after one season despite positive audience score

Maggie is joining the one-and-done club, with Variety (opens in new tab) reporting that the comedy series has been canceled by Hulu after just a single season.

The show debuted back in July, with its entire 13-episode first season being made available on the same date. But it appears the show didn’t manage to hook many viewers, as just a little over two months later Maggie’s fate has been sealed and her quest for love is coming to an early end.

The show starred Rebecca Rittenhouse as the eponymous character, a thirty-something attempting to navigate the complex world of dating. Maggie’s romantic mission was further complicated by psychic abilities that allowed her to see the future of those around here. And things only got more challenging when she began to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, Ben (David Del Rio).

As the show’s logline puts it: “Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends?" However, in a cruel twist of fate, fans of Maggie may never know exactly how things end, because the show’s first season definitely left room for future seasons in the form of a sprinkling of unresolved plot points.

Maggie’s cancelation comes despite fairly solid reviews. While its Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) critics score of 62% isn’t particularly impressive, the show enjoys a stronger audience score, which currently stands at 72%. The overall consensus is that Maggie is a very watchable show that makes up for its lack of new ideas with a charming core cast and plenty of self-aware humor.

From day one, Maggie didn’t have the smoothest ride. The show was originally set to air via ABC, but earlier this year Disney confirmed that it was moving Maggie over to its Hulu streaming service. The reason for this move was never publicly confirmed, but it would appear that the show was unable to attract enough subscriber interest to warrant more episodes.

It had been a quiet few weeks in terms of streaming service cancelations, but the news of Maggie’s demise comes alongside confirmation that Amazon Prime Video has axed Paper Girls . Both shows only lasted one season, and leave behind small but dedicated fan bases that will no doubt be hugely disappointed that neither show was given a second season.