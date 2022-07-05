How to watch Maggie online — Hulu release date and time

Dating is tough, but when you watch Maggie online, you'll see it can be even tougher. That's because this Hulu series is all about how being a psychic can complicate things. And, yes, we're talking about a real psychic. Not some boardwalk quack with a Ouija board.

Maggie release date and time Maggie premieres on Wednesday (July 6) at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu (opens in new tab). Hulu will release all 13 episodes together in one batch.

Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), as you'll see in the below trailer, isn't having a whole lot of luck with her love life. But that changes a bit when she takes the right guy's fortune. Or at least Ben (David Del Rio) seems like the Mr. Right in the visions she had of his future.

But soon thereafter Maggie finds out that Ben isn't ready for her yet. He's already in a relationship, one that seems doomed because of what she's seen. Will Maggie use her advanced intelligence responsibly?

Of the folks in her life, Maggie will be aided by her own psychic, but her parents Maria (Kerri Kenney) and Jack (Chris Elliott) will also illustrate how hard it can be to raise someone who's a step ahead of you.

Here's what you need to know about watching Maggie online:

How to watch Maggie online in the U.S.

You can watch Maggie on Hulu (opens in new tab) starting at 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 6.

The first season's entire run of 13 episodes will appear at the same time on the service.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

Can you watch Maggie online in Canada, the UK and Australia?

Maggie should arrive internationally, on the Disney Plus' Star channel (opens in new tab) (where much of the Hulu lineup appears abroad). We just don't know when it's coming, as no release date has been announced.

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus (opens in new tab) gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki, Turning Red and more.

If you're a traveler who wants to access the services you've already paid for, look into one of the best VPNs.

Maggie trailer

The trailer for Maggie gives us the general stakes. Our titular protagonist is a psychic who gives a lot (possibly too many) details when offering love life advice. And then she sees herself in the fortunes she takes of a customer, and she's his husband. Unfortunately, this guy isn't single.

Maggie cast

Rebecca Rittenhouse leads the cast of Maggie as its titular psychic, and her most famous co-stars (Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott) play her parents, Maria and Jack. David Del Rio co-stars as Ben, her love interest.