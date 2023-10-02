Google Pixel 8 unboxing video shows off new phone right before launch

With the Google Pixel 8 launch just a couple days away, you could probably recite the specs for Google's upcoming phone by memory based on all the leaks. And now a last-minute leaked video is here to give you sense of what the Pixel 8 will look like when you take it out of the box.

PBKreviews posted the 27-second clip to YouTube featuring a Pixel 8 unboxing. The majority of the video centers around the packaging and its contents, but you do get a good look at the Pixel 8 toward the end.

As expected, the Pixel 8 looks a lot like its predecessor, though the edges appear to be more rounded than the Pixel 7's were. The horizontal camera bar stretches across the back of the phone as before.

The phone in the video appears to be grey, one of the rumored Pixel 8 colors. Google's entry-level flagship is also tipped to be available in Obsidian Black and Peony options.

In the comments thread accompanying the video, PBKreviews lists the phone's dimensions as 150.5 x 70.7 x 9mm, which would make the Pixel 8 smaller and less wide than the 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Pixel 7. That squares with rumors we've been hearing that Google plans to shrink the display size of the Pixel 8 to 6.2 inches, down from 6.3 inches on the Pixel 7.

Other details revealed in the comments suggest that the bottom bezel on the Pixel 8 is slightly thicker than bezel at the top of the screen. In addition, the Pixel 8 apparently features an optical fingerprint sensor.

The video doesn't reveal much else, beyond the USB-C cable and USB-A to USB-C dongle included in the Pixel 8 box, but we've got other rumors to tide us over until the Made by Google hardware event this Wednesday (Oct. 4). We expect the Pixel 8 to run on a new Tensor G3 chip and for the main camera sensor to be larger in order to let in more light. In addition, the Pixel 8 could feature a brighter display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Unforunately, the Pixel 8 is tipped to cost $100 more than the Pixel 7, making the Pixel 8 price $699. We'll find out soon enough, as Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 8 will be featured at this Wednesday's hardware launch event.