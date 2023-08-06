Google Pixel Watch 2's rumored upgrades could fix its predecessor's biggest weakness

Here at Tom's Guide, we thought Google got a lot of things right with its first smartwatch. We're excited to see what the company has planned for the next Google Pixel Watch, which is rumored to launch alongside the Pixel 8 series sometime later this year, especially now that a new leak has shed light on the watch's key specs, including an upgraded processor and battery life.

The Pixel Watch 2 will get a new, more efficient processor, improved battery life and ultra-wideband support, according to the latest from reliable Google leaker Kamila Wojciechowska at Android Authority. Corroborating a previous rumor, Wojciechowska said Google plans to drop the original Pixel Watch's 10–nanometer Samsung Exynos 9110 (which was somewhat dated even when the smartwatch first launched in 2022) for the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. This is Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon chip for wearables that uses a 4nm node, and it packs four Cortex-A53 cores (compared to the Exynos chip's two) clocked at 1.7GHz.

With this new chip, we should see a massive leap and performance and efficiency compared to the Pixel Watch. As a result, a second-generation Pixel Watch is expected to not only outperform its predecessor, but also last longer on a single charge, potentially offering multi-day battery life. This chip supports brand-new low-power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernation, which could also eke out a longer battery life.

Improved battery and other rumored Pixel Watch 2 upgrades

Besides an upgraded and more efficient chip, the Pixel Watch 2 could pack a slightly larger battery capacity. According to Wojciechowska, who cited an unnamed source inside Google, the Pixel Watch 2 has a battery rated at 306mAh, compared to the original Pixel Watch's rating of 294mAh. It's not much, just a 4 percent bump, but combined with the Snapdragon chip, could help solve the original Pixel Watch's battery shortcomings. In our tests, we didn’t get a lot of 24-hour battery life days with the Pixel Watch, and GPS-based activity tracking drained the battery as much as 20% after an hour of use.

Another significant upgrade is the addition of ultra-wideband (UWB) support, the same short-range wireless communications Apple uses to enable precision-finding with its AirTags. Google already included UWB chips in the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro, but now it seems the tech is headed for its smartwatch too.

While Android Authority's source couldn't confirm any software features, it's likely to enable precise device finding similar to what we've seen on Google devices before. Another use case Wojciechowska posits could be as a digital car key, so you could unlock your car with just a tap of your Pixel Watch 2.

Wojciechowska recently leaked four new watch faces anticipated to be exclusive to the Pixel Watch 2. Improved wellness features have also been rumored for Google's next-gen smartwatch.

Thankfully, we shouldn't have to wait too long to learn what Google has planned. The Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to appear alongside the Pixel 8 series when it emerges this Fall.