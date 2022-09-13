MacBook Pro 2022 with M2 Pro looks ready to launch at Apple October event

The upgraded MacBook Pro with M2 Pro/M2 Max chips is almost ready according to a new report, making us hopeful that the new models will appear at the rumored Apple October event.

DigiTimes (opens in new tab) claims that Apple's supply chain partners are preparing for a production slowdown for the existing 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, while getting ready for shipments of the rumored new versions of these two laptops. That fits with rumors that mass production for the new MacBooks began late last month.

Apple's partners for its AirPods are apparently doing the same with the first-gen AirPods Pro, in preparation for the launch of the AirPods Pro 2 later in September.

The new MacBook Pros are believed to be using amped-up versions of the Apple M2 Chip, perfect for users who want something more powerful than the 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 or MacBook Air M2. However, other rumors for this year's premium MacBook Pros suggest they won't be getting many other upgrades.

Aside from new M2 Pro chipsets, we will likely see the same design and feature set as the 2021 models. That's good in some ways as it likely means excellent battery life, 120Hz mini-LED displays, and a bunch of ports, but if you were hoping for additional features, it sounds like you're out of luck. Check our guide on whether you should or shouldn't wait for the MacBook Pro M2 Pro for more details.

As mentioned above, there's an Apple Event rumored for October that will likely focus on iPads and Macs. That seems even more likely now that the Apple September event has come and gone without any mention of new tablets or computers. There have been rumors that the new M2 MacBooks may not arrive until 2023, meaning we may be waiting until Apple's usual spring product showcase to see them instead.

There's more to look forward to than just new MacBooks Pros, though. The rumor mill is also suggesting the iPad Pro 2022, a regular iPad 2022, and other fresh Macs like an M2 Mac mini could emerge at the October event, too.