MacBook Air M1 is just $949 on Amazon right now

Now that Presidents Day sales are starting to ramp up, we're seeing a host of new deals on our favorite tech. One of today's best deals comes courtesy of Amazon.

Currently, Amazon has the rarely discounted Apple MacBook Air M1 (256GB) on sale for $949.99. That's $49 off and one of the best Apple deals we've seen this year. By comparison, this same config hit $899 briefly on Cyber Monday (a price we're not likely to see soon).

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The MacBook Air was already one of the best compact laptops on the market, and the M1 chip put even more distance between Apple and, well, everyone else. It was already a good value at $999, and $899 is an undeniable steal for anyone who's been waiting to upgrade.View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $1,249 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Need more storage space? The MacBook Air M1 with 512GB SSD is also on sale for $1,199, which is $50 cheaper than the Apple Store's price. Other than the expanded storage, it packs the same features as the base model. View Deal

The new MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple's 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD. Despite being the base configuration, this MacBook packs the same CPU as the pricier MacBook Pro M1 and offers enough horsepower for just about anything you throw its way.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score for its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, high-resolution webcam, and surprisingly strong battery life. The Air scored 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

