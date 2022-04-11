MacBook Air 2022 just tipped for launch at Apple's WWDC

If the rumors are true, Apple still has a few more Macs that are scheduled to arrive this year. But when is that likely to be? According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant could end up new Macs at WWDC 2022.

Gurman’s prediction comes from the latest Power On (opens in new tab) newsletter, where he reiterates rumors that Apple is gearing up to launch more Macs this year. Since WWDC is just around the corner, and was the spot where Apple first announced its plans to switch to its own chips, Gurman believes it’s the obvious venue.

Sources tell him that two new Macs are due around the middle of the year, or early in the second half. Since WWDC is already confirmed to begin on June 6 , it is perfectly positioned to facilitate such a launch. Assuming Gurman’s sources are correct, that is.

Gurman’s sources also claim that one of these Macs will be the 2022 MacBook Air, which is strongly rumored to include Apple’s M2 chip. It’s also expected to come with a fresh new design, though the specifics are up for debate.

It’s possible Apple will slim down the bezels and add a notch for the front camera. But some renders, supposedly based on CAD designs, don’t feature such thin bezels and avoid the notched design entirely. Sadly, reports suggest that the new laptop won’t come with a mini-LED display, as was the case with the MacBook Pro 14-inch.

We are hoping that MagSafe makes an appearance, after a dramatic return last year, alongside the likes of an HDMI port and SD card reader. They’re all things current MacBook Airs lack, following Apple’s decision to favor USB-C. But it's not clear which ports Apple will continue to make exclusive for the MacBook Pro.

Gurman also reiterated rumors of the other Macs said to be coming this year, including the 13-inch 2022 MacBook Pro, a Mac mini and a 24-inch iMac. The MacBook Pro is the one we’ve heard most about, which may also have the M2 chip, an updated design and the same array of ports as the larger 2021 MacBook Pros.

The only snag with Gurman’s prediction is that WWDC has historically been a software-focused event. It’s not called the Worldwide Developers Conference for nothing, after all, and those in attendance are typically from the software side of the computing industry.

The big news is supposed to center around the new iOS 16 for the iPhone, macOS 13, watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 and more. But Apple could still highlight one or two devices as part of this mix.