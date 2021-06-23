Hurry — the Logitech G203 gaming mouse is $19 for Prime Day (but not for long)

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is proof that you don’t have to spend $50 or more to get the best gaming mouse for your PC setup — and that’s doubly true on Amazon Prime Day. This excellent, colorful gaming mouse is on sale for more than 50% off, in one of the best Prime Day deals we’ve seen on gaming gear so far. However, you’ll have to buy it within the next few hours, as Prime Day is almost over.

Right now, you can get the Logitech G203 Lightsync for $19 on Amazon, which represents a $20 break off of its usual $39 price. Logitech is one of the very best mouse manufacturers in the business, and to see one of its premier peripherals available for less than $20 is a rare treat.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

The Logitech G203 Lightsync is a straightforward, lightweight gaming mouse with a few extra buttons and a colorful LED strip on its face. It performs well across a variety of game genres, and should be a perfect accessory for up-and-coming PC gamers.View Deal

Tom’s Guide reviewed the Lightsync G203 when it came out last year, and awarded it four out of five stars. We admired its sleek design, its pretty RGB lighting and its excellent performance across a variety of game genres. We also pointed out that it was inexpensive at full price, which makes the $19 deal extremely difficult to pass up.

It’s worth pointing out that the G203 isn’t a particularly feature-rich mouse, so don’t expect tunable weighs, swappable side panels, a ton of extra buttons or other bells and whistles that you might find in more expensive models. In spite of its relatively symmetrical design, it’s also a right-handed mouse, so lefties may not be able to reach all the buttons comfortably.

Beyond that, though, the G203 is an excellent mouse from an excellent manufacturer. You could pay the same amount of money — or more — for bog-standard office mice from second-rate manufacturers. The G203 also doubles beautifully as a productivity mouse particularly if you set the lighting to something calm and neutral. Buy it before midnight, and you could potentially write it off as a business expense.

