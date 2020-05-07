The Logitech G203 is one of the best bargains in gaming mice, with a functional design and a low price.

Today's best Logitech G203 Lightsync deals Logitech - G203 LIGHTSYNC... Best Buy $39.99 View Logitech - G203 LIGHTSYNC... Best Buy $39.99 View

The Logitech G203 Lightsync ($40) is the latest in a line of inexpensive, lightweight gaming mice from major manufacturers. We’ve seen models from Razer and SteelSeries, and now Logitech has thrown its hat into the ring as well. The G203 stands shoulder-to-shoulder with competitors like the Razer Viper Mini and the SteelSeries Rival 3 ; in fact, it shares many of the same advantages and disadvantages.

Logitech G203 Lightsync specs Size: 4.6 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches

Weight: 2.1 ounces

Buttons: Six

Connection Type: Wired

Lighting: Full RGB

Like its competitors, the G203 Lightsync is a gorgeous mouse, whose low profile, slight frame and pretty RGB lighting give you more bang than you’d expect for a relatively modest buck. On the other hand, the mouse isn’t truly ambidextrous, and pretty minimalist on the extra features front.

Still, buoyed by competent software and a general sense that Logitech didn’t cut any corners, the this Logitech G203 Lightsync review will show how it is one of the better mice that’s crossed my desk recently, and an easy recommendation for both new PC gamers and esports enthusiasts who want the lightest tool for the job.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Design

The G203 Lightsync might look familiar. That’s because it’s a slightly reworked version of the Logitech G203 Prodigy from a few years ago. The only major difference is that the G203 Lightsync is nearly an entire ounce lighter, at only 2.1 ounces. That’s a big deal if you need incredibly rapid response times for esports or other competitive games.

Otherwise, it’s still a low-profile, semi-ambidextrous design, with a black plastic chassis that measures 4.6 x 2.5 x 1.5 inches. The body of the G203 Lightsync looks symmetrical, but it has two thumb buttons on the left-hand side and nothing on the right, making it ideal for right-handed players, and just passable for left-handed ones.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Beyond that, it has a left button, a right button, a clickable scroll wheel, as well as a dots-per-inch (DPI) sensitivity button just below them. The “G” logo and an LED strip on the palm rest light up in attractive RGB colors. The LED strip in particular has the smoothest color transitions I’ve seen in a mouse from this price range.

While I personally found the low-profile design less comfortable than something ergonomic, the G203 Lightsync is still easy to hold for hours at a time, and it plays nicely with both claw and palm grips. The chassis feels smooth and resistant to sweat.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Features

Since the G203 Lightsync prioritizes a lightweight physical design over all else, there aren’t many extra bells and whistles. You can use the Logitech G Hub software to customize profiles and change the RGB lighting. Reprogramming buttons is simple enough, as is selecting between the various lighting presets. Making your own lighting patterns is a little more difficult, but there’s still some room to experiment. I personally found the default rainbow design extremely pretty, but others may find the constant color-shifting distracting.

(Image credit: Logitech)

My only real complaint about the G Hub software is that it makes a fairly arbitrary distinction between “application” profiles and “desktop” profiles, making it a bit of a pain to program new ones and switch among them. You can also create macros and integrate Logitech devices with other programs, such as Discord and OBS. The process is a little more cumbersome and spread out across more menus than it could be, but it’s generally a stable program that doesn’t put a significant strain on system resources.

Beyond that, the biggest draw of the G203 is its size and weight, discussed above. You’re giving up features like swappable buttons, tunable weights and adjustable scroll wheels for the G203 Lightsync’s price and design, so bear that in mind.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Performance

Like most Logitech mice, the G203 Lightsync performs beautifully in-game. I ran it through Doom Eternal, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and World of Warcraft, and liked the way it handled every genre. In Doom Eternal, the G203 Lightsync’s light weight paid off, as I was able to move the mouse back and forth rapidly, adjusting my aim to take down a horde of demons as I went.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Beyond that, it performed just fine in the other genres — getting around the map in Age of Empires worked particularly well — but it’s perhaps a little light on buttons for hardcore MMO fans. Still, I had a good time playing World of Warcraft casually, and as long as you’re comfortable with your keyboard setup, the G203 Lightsync can be a good, cheap companion for MMO play.

Logitech G203 Lightsync: Verdict

The G203 Lightsync is my very favorite kind of peripheral. It’s an inexpensive, no-frills accessory that has a particular goal in mind, and accomplishes that goal without any excess tinkering along the way. It’s more expensive than the Rival 3, and not as stylish as the Viper Mini, but this Logitech G203 Lightsync review has explained how it's just as functional as either one, as well as a little lighter.

I don’t have a strong recommendation among the three mice, save to say that in my experience, Logitech gear tends to last the longest of the three. If you’ve got less than $50 to play with and want something that will stand up in the competitive sphere, the G203 Lightsync is an easy recommendation.