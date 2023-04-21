Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

In order to grab an unlikely Champions League place, Liverpool will be looking to follow up a rare away win with a similar result at home as they take on a Nottm Forest side who need to start winning as soon as possible if they are to have any hope of staying in the Premier League — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Liverpool vs Nottm Forest; stream, Date, Time, Channels The Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream takes place Saturday, April 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (April 23)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Liverpool will be aiming to use their comprehensive victory against Leeds as a springboard for a strong finish to what has so far been a disappointing campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s men are sitting in an unacceptable 8th place. Meanwhile, having lost four of their last five games, Steve Cooper will be feeling the pressure as Forest sit 18th which would see them relegated from the Premier League.

So often this season Liverpool have followed a big win with a whimper, much to the frustration of fans. Most notably, the 7-0 thumping of Manchester United was succeeded by a 1-0 reverse to a struggling Nottm Forest. Consistency is key and to have any chance of playing in Europe’s premier competition next season, Liverpool will need to win the majority of their remaining games and hope other results go their way. Trent Alexander Arnold has been the creative hub of his team recently, playing in an inverted full-back position that gives him freedom in the middle of the park. If Jurgen Klopp continues to deploy his homegrown hero there against Nottm Forest, then the Liverpool attack could be spoiled for choice. Midfielders Stefan Bajetic and Naby Keita will both miss out through injury.

Given the radical overhaul of Nottm Forest’s squad this season, Steve Cooper should be commended for the team spirit his side has fostered, but sides don’t survive on spirit alone. Quality in this team comes from the likes of Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs White but Nottm Forest have not won since early February. They did manage to trump Liverpool at the City Ground earlier this season, but away from home Forest are a different side. Just 24 goals this season has them as the joint-lowest scorers in the competition and that needs to change. Willy Boly and Chris Wood are both out for the rest of the season but midfielder Ryan Yates could make a comeback.

These two European Cup winning sides have business to take care of at both ends of the table and the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream is sure to be a heated game. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream wherever you are

The Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV (opens in new tab). The Sling Blue package costs $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Nottm Forest kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Liverpool vs Nottm Forest) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Liverpool vs Nottm Forest live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).