Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the Singapore Trophy game online

The Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream sees Jürgen Klopp’s side face their toughest pre-season friendly test when they take on the reigning Bundesliga champions in the Singapore Trophy — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool will take on Bayern Munich at the Singapore National Stadium tomorrow in their final friendly before starting the new Premier League season away at Chelsea on August 13. The two European giants have only ever played each other on nine occasions in competitive games, with Bayern only winning one of those encounters. The last time the two sides met was in 2019 when Liverpool secured a 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena that saw them progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It’s been a summer of change for Liverpool after a difficult Premier League campaign that saw them finish in fifth place. The Reds have lost captain Jordan Henderson and Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, while Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino were all allowed to depart. World Cup-winner Alexis Mac Allister and Hungarian ace Dominik Szoboszlai have joined and there could well be more new signings before the start of the new season.

Both new arrivals have featured heavily in pre-season, with Mac Allister particularly impressive in the 4-0 win over Leicester last Sunday. Liverpool’s forwards have also been firing, with Darwin Nunez netting his fourth goal in three games against the Foxes, while Diogo Jota, Mohammed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz have all been on the scoresheet in recent weeks.

However, Bayern Munich present a serious step up in class with the reigning German champions boasting a squad with a blend of exciting young talent and established world-class players. Young forward Jamal Musiala is likely to test Liverpool’s sometimes fragile back line, while Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane will present a constant threat from the wide areas.

Thomas Tuchel’s side did lose 2-1 to Manchester City in a friendly last week but beat Japanese side Kawasaki 1-0 in their last game and boast a mean defense that has been strengthened by the arrival of Min-jae Kim for €50 million.

Can Liverpool overcome the German giants and end their pre-season in style? Or will Bayern lay down a marker ahead of the new campaign with a victory? You’ll have to tune in to a Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream to find out. We’ll show you how to watch it from anywhere, and potentially for FREE.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich anywhere

The Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world. But what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in Australia and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to LFCTV GO or another service and watch the game.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live streams by country

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount Plus on a range of devices. Subscription costs from just $4.99 a month – although you will see ads. If you fancy ditching the ads, you can sign up for $9.99 a month.

US fans can also watch via LFCTV GO. Monthly subscription is $6.49 a month but new users can get their first month free using the code GOFREE23.

Want to access your Paramount Plus or LFCTV GO accounts from outside the U.S.? You'll need to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is not being shown on TV in Canada but fans will be able to watch the action from Singapore live by signing up for a monthly pass on LFC TV GO ($6.49 a month). New users get their first month free using the code GOFREE23).

Not at home in Canada right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. will be able to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream on LFC TV, which will allow you to watch either on the website or you can download the app LFCTV GO on Android or iOS.

A monthly subscription costs £4.99, however, you can currently get your first month for free using the code GOFREE23. Alternatively, you can purchase an annual membership for £49.99.

Not at home in the U.K. right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best football VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

Soccer fans in Australia can watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream on Paramount Plus on a range of devices. This also gives you access to original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else.

Paramount+ is available for just $8.99 a month.

There's also the option to stream the match live on LFCTV GO. Subscription costs from AU$8.49 a month but new users can get their first month free using the code GOFREE23.

Not at home in Australia right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich is not being shown on TV in New Zealand but fans will be able to watch the action from Singapore live by signing up for a monthly pass on LFCTV GO. You can watch via the website, or download the app for Android or iOS.

Kick-off in New Zealand will be at 11:30 p.m. NZST.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.