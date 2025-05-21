T-Mobile is down — live updates on the carrier outage
This is a problem for T-Mobile users in the US
Today at around 1 p.m. ET, people started heading to Down Detector to report issues with their T-Mobile service. For those who rely on the carrier for communicating and connecting to mobile data, this is a huge problem. As expected, we've also seen a spike in Mint reports, as it uses the T-Mobile network.
As always, we'll monitor the T-Mobile network outage to keep you posted with the latest happenings. Everything you need to know from user comments to T-Mobile's official response will be covered as soon as it goes down.
T-Mobile outage — live updates
A slight plateau
The T-Mobile outage may have leveled off, as the report has begun to plateau. This usually happens before a significant drop and is often one of the first indicators that an outage is wrapping up.
Where is the outage?
The reports seem to be coming from all over the place, but Los Angeles seems to be the main epicenter for reports (with the Dallas area serving as another hot zone).
Mint is down, too
It's not just T-Mobile that's down today, as the popular MVNO Mint is also having problems. This makes sense, as Mint uses T-Mobile towers for its cell service. Currently, Mint is listed as yellow on Down Detector, which means there are possible problems.
The main T-Mobile is in the red status right now, which isn't surprising since it has more users.
The T-Mobile outage begins
People started hitting Down Detector around 1 p.m. ET to report an outage with the cellular carrier.
As of this writing, more than 1,300 people have jumped on the popular outage reporting website to voice their concerns.