T-Mobile is down — live updates on the carrier outage

Today at around 1 p.m. ET, people started heading to Down Detector to report issues with their T-Mobile service. For those who rely on the carrier for communicating and connecting to mobile data, this is a huge problem. As expected, we've also seen a spike in Mint reports, as it uses the T-Mobile network.

As always, we'll monitor the T-Mobile network outage to keep you posted with the latest happenings. Everything you need to know from user comments to T-Mobile's official response will be covered as soon as it goes down.