Where to buy RTX 5090, 5080 and 5070 gaming laptops — live updates and stock checker
Here's where to buy RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti gaming laptops
With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and the recent RTX 5070 Ti desktop GPUs already making their debut (and selling out just as fast), it's now time for RTX 50-series gaming laptops to shine — as pre-orders are kicking off!
You'll find RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 gaming laptops from the likes of Acer, Asus, Dell, MSI, Lenovo and more available to pre-order from February 25 at around 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT.
If you're looking to get your hands on one, pre-ordering is your best bet. Prices for an RTX 5090-equipped laptop start at $2,899, an RTX 5080 from $2,199, RTX 5070 Ti from $1,599 and an RTX 5070 from $1,299. Judging by previous listings, however, expect these prices to jump.
Unlike Nvidia's latest desktop graphics cards, there should be plenty more gaming laptops in stock. Still, it's worth nabbing the laptop you want from the get-go. Expect stock from major retailers in the U.S. and the U.K., including from places like Dell itself!
We've rounded up the best places to buy your RTX 50-series gaming laptop of choice, all to make sure you get the chance to place your pre-orders. We'll be updating this live blog with all the latest!
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN USA
- Amazon: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Best Buy: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- B&H Photo: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Dell: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Newegg: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
Nothing live yet on Amazon, but as always, plenty of stock will be available on the big A.
Best Buy already has plenty of listings for many RTX 50-series gaming laptops, including from Asus and HP. You'll find everything from an RTX 5070 to an RTX 5090 gaming rig.
B&H Photo also has plenty of RTX 50-series laptop listings, including from MSI, Lenovo and Asus. You'll find RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5090 gaming rigs here.
No sign of RTX 50-series gaming laptops yet, but they're sure to arrive once pre-orders are available.
Newegg and loads of RTX 50-series gaming laptops listed, including from Asus, MSI and laptop customizer Dream Machines.
WHERE TO BUY RTX 50 SERIES GAMING LAPTOPS IN UK
- Amazon: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Box: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Currys: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- eBuyer: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
- Overclockers UK: check RTX 50-series gaming laptop stock
There aren't listings at Amazon yet, but not to worry; RTX 50-series gaming laptops will appear.
Box lists plenty of RTX 50-series gaming laptops from Asus already, including an RTX 5080 ROG Zephyrus G14.
Currys haven't listed RTX 50-series gaming laptops just yet, but there will be plenty to come.
eBuyer offers up a fair number of RTX 50-series gaming laptop listings from Asus and MSI already.
Overclockers boasts RTX 50-series gaming laptops from MSI, Acer and Razer, and those prices are already looking quite high...
LIVE: LATEST UPDATES
How much will next gen Nvidia RTX laptops cost?
RTX 50-series desktop GPUs are already well over Nvidia's asking prices, and it's looking to be the same for its RTX 50-series laptop cards. Of course, you'll have to take into account other specifications, such as the CPU, display, RAM, storage and more, so it hardly comes as surprise we'll see prices go over what we expect.
Here's a quick look at what prices should look like, according to Nvidia:
GPU name
Starting price
Graphics memory
RTX 5090
$2,899
24GB GDDR7
RTX 5080
$2,199
16GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 Ti
$1,599
12GB GDDR7
RTX 5070
$1,299
8GB GDDR7
Let the countdown begin...
Welcome! We're kicking off this live blog with all the places you should keep on your radar.
After the launch of RTX 5090, RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti GPUs, two things are clear: many gamers want to get their hands on Nvidia's latest graphics cards, and there's clearly not enough in stock for the masses.
With RTX 50-series gaming laptops, though? It's a different story, as there are many configurations already available from Acer, Asus, HP, MSI, Razer and more at several retailers.
Since pre-orders don't start until February 25 at around 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. GMT, there's still a bit of time before you can land an order. However, now's the time to start searching for the laptop you're after and bookmark the listing page so you can grab it!
RTX 50-series gaming laptops — here's why I think they'll be worth the upgrade
How is this RTX 4070 gaming laptop so cheap!? Get a massive $600 off right now