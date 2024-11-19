When is 'Anora' coming to streaming?

Neon's latest drama "Anora" is taking audiences by storm with its provocative storytelling and powerhouse performances. Directed by Sean Baker, it took home the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, and it's since made its way around the festival circuit culminating in an eventual theater debut at locations around the nation.

Starring Mikey Madison, "Anora" follows New York exotic dancer Ani as she finds herself falling fast for Vanya (Mark Eidelshtein), the son of a Russian oligarch. They make an impulsive decision to elope in Vegas, which sparks trouble with Vanya's family. Determined to cut Ani and Vanya's honeymoon short, his parents send their "best" (read: fixers) to dissolve the couple's marriage.

Can't make it out to see this early Oscars frontrunner in theaters? You may not have that long to watch "Anora" at home. Though currently still playing in theaters, it will eventually leave to make its way to a streamer. Neon hasn't confirmed "Anora's" streaming or digital release yet, but it's likely around the corner given the film's success. Here's everything we know about its streaming debut.

When is 'Anora' streaming?

ANORA - Official Redband Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Right now, the only way you can watch "Anora" is by heading to a movie theater.

When its theatrical run has ended, "Anora" will be available to watch across a variety of premium video-on-demand (PVOD) retailers like Amazon's Prime Video. That means you can rent or buy the movie and watch it ahead of its official subscription streaming platform release.

In the past, we've seen new Neon titles head to VOD services like Apple TV and YouTube 30 to 40 days following their theatrical run. It's unclear if "Anora" will be released along the same timeline, but there's a good chance it'll follow the same protocol.

Neither distributor Neon nor production company FilmNation have confirmed an official streaming date for "Anora." But we do know where it will stream: on Hulu. Under the terms of a deal, all Neon titles stream exclusively on the platform.

If "Anora" tracks on the same timeline as we've seen with other new Neon releases, you'll likely be able to catch it on Hulu in early 2025.

That's the best guess we have at the "Anora" streaming date for now. We'll keep coming back to update this article with more information so you can mark it down on your calendar, though.