Microsoft 50th Anniversary Copilot event live — all the latest AI news as it happens and a look back at Windows, Xbox and the company's wildest moments

Refresh

Let’s talk about “that” Windows 95 launch… Windows 95 absolutely changed the game for computing — moving from the text-based MS-DOS to an easy-to-use graphical user interface (GUI), adding multitasking capabilities, plug and play support for peripherals, and (for the first time) making computing more accessible to the masses. Microsoft knew it struck gold, so they hosted a long event and…it’s so cringe. Cringe rating: 5/5 Whether it’s the hours upon hours of sweaty Steve Ballmer or the “I don’t really know the Bride and Groom, but I’m just here to dance” boogieing on-stage, I applaud how hyped they are. But this was one of many, many moments you look back on through the gaps between your fingers.

Halo put Xbox on the map (Image credit: Microsoft) Every games console needs games — more specifically a system seller to really make it an essential buy. For PS2, there are numerous such as Gran Turismo 3, MGS 2: Sons of Liberty and GTA III. For Xbox, there was Halo, and I'll stand on business and say it was the greatest game of that generation of consoles. It looked phenomenal, the combat and movement felt amazing on the controller, and the multiplayer was addictive as hell. Microsoft wheeled out so many celebrities (including The Rock) to talk about Xbox. But as it turns out, you just need really good games to sell it, and this masterpiece absolutely delivered. Cringe rating: 0/5 Halo rules. Nothing more to say about it. Playing Blood Gulch team slayer with my friends is a core memory that I will never forget. Apple well and truly dropped the bag by not following through with its plan to work with Bungie to get Halo on the Mac. In fact, I'd argue that this is one of the moments that has led to the Cupertino crew being quite a ways behind its Windows competition in the gaming space.

Clippy — the first signs of Copilot Introduced as part of Office 97, you know exactly who this paperclip is... In many ways, this memorable figure in Microsoft's history is cringeworthy to say the least. But personally, I like to view this annoying assistant as the early makings of Copilot. You see, take the physical appearance away, and what you get is an AI assistant that is there to help you write a letter, spell words or save files...sound familiar? Great Big Story did a piece on how it was made — fascinating watch. Creating Clippy: The Story Behind Microsoft's Iconic Assistant - YouTube Watch On Cringe rating: 4/5 I was ready to give Clippy full marks. From how annoying its presence was to the anthropomorphic paperclip that haunted my nightmares, there's a whole lot of cringe here. But tracking back from Copilot to this, it's fascinating to see just how long Microsoft has been on this AI hype trying to make it happen — and now we have Copilot+ PCs.

Where it all began... (Image credit: Microsoft) On April 4, 1975, Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a two-car garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Now, you may be wondering where the name came from! Well, the inspiration came from a cover of Popular Electronics Magazine. (Image credit: Ziff-Davis Publishing) In this January 1975 issue, the team took a deep dive into the Altair 8800 with its Intel 8080 CPU — an 8-bit microprocessor with a 2MHz clock speed, alongside 256 bytes of RAM and 8-inch floppy disk drive. Bill and Paul's plan was to create software for this computer. Microprocessors + software = Microsoft (sometimes written as Micro-Soft). (Image credit: Microsoft) Cringe rating: 1/5 Outside of the hairstyles (which I'll admit, I sported Gates' mop in my younger years), nothing remotely cringe about this. That logo is sick, and we absolutely need a throwback in branding design era now!