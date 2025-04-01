April Fools’ Day 2025 live — the best (and worst) jokes and pranks
Seeing something weird today? Don’t believe it.
April Fools’ Day is here, and it’s either the best day or worst day, depending on your sense of humor. Companies across the globe take part with jokes and pranks of their own, and they’re either pretty funny or just downright cringeworthy.
2025 is no different, as we’re seeing everything from a gaming headset that can translate Gen Z “brainrot” to a wearable mattress for the bus. It’s an interesting blend this year, and I will be giving each one a cringe rating.
So whether you’re looking for a laugh, you want to get a sense check to see whether that company announcement is actually real, or you want to roll your eyes hard, we’re covering every April Fools’ prank as we see them.
HOW TO NOT GET CAUGHT BY AN APRIL FOOL
But first, let’s give you a quick tutorial on how to not get fooled. As a writer, I and everyone else in the Tom’s Guide family, have learnt to be extra vigilant and extra cynical on this day of all days. So let me give you the steps we follow:
- Does it sound reasonable: Whether you know it or not, we all have a pretty good internal detector of things that don't sound quite right. If you're reading about something and it sounds pretty outlandish, then chances are high that you're being pranked.
- Do some extra searching: If you find an announcement of some sort, don’t just rely on that one link. Search around for more stories around it, or go straight to the company’s official website. Chances are that if it’s a product of some sort, once you click buy, it’ll take you to a page that tells you it’s a prank.
- Don’t blindly believe social media: Yes, your Aunt on Facebook may be blindly sharing every prank she sees and believes it real. But that doesn’t mean you should too. It’s becoming increasingly easier to spread misinformation on social platforms, so be careful.
LIVE UPDATES
Take your bed with you on the morning commute
The Odd Company is taking its mattress making skills on the road — literally. After reporting on a 250% increase in Google searches for "why do I want to sleep all the time," the team has introduced The City Napper.
Put simply, it is a mattress and quilt poncho combination, which you can wear on public transport to catch up on those precious Z's. I already get plenty of looks wearing the best smart glasses, so I can't begin to imagine what this would be like.
Cringe rating: 3/5
The commitment has to be saluted here, from creating a Reddit poll to pulling the regional data together to show you how much sleep you could reclaim. Also, that Napability rating of the London Underground (Tube) is arguably the most laughable part of this. If you can sleep on the tube, I want what you're having.
But that doesn't stop this from being one of the slightly more cringeworthy gags.
Royal Albert Hall is hosting an orchestral performance of Nokia 3310 ringtones and alarms
The Royal Albert Hall in London has announced that the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing it's first ever "Immersive Nokia 3310 Experience" over May Bank Holiday weekend.
This includes a live stream of prominent Twitch streamers and YouTubers taking turns playing Snake II and Space Impact, while the 80-piece orchestra will be playing "3310 ringtone classics such as 'Groovy Blue,' 'Mozart 40," and more.
The company's so committed to the bit that it even got British organist Anna Lapwood to share a rather funny quote about how she will use "all the levers, stops, and 9,999 pipes" at her disposal to perform the "monophonic bit-crushed sound."
Cringe rating: 2/5
Not going to lie, I found this pretty funny on first glance, and my childhood self kind of wants this to be real. It'll be hilarious to watch just how an 80-piece orchestra would tackle the text message tone.
Razer Skibidi is here to translate Gen Z lindo
Razer is one of the first to enter the fray with Razer Skibidi — the "world's first intelligent brainrot translator headset."
The company is seemingly on the warpath against Gen Z and Gen Alpha with this one, as the headset will translate any dose of skibidi rizz into language you can actually understand.
Also, special shoutout to the AI translator. Click on the "translate now" button on the bottom right, and the built-in AI will translate your words into Gen Z and even speak them out loud.
Cringe rating: 3.5/5
Yes, it is pretty cringe — especially when you see the skibidi talk on the site. But the AI translator saves it a little from being a 4.
