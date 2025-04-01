April Fools’ Day 2025 live — the best (and worst) jokes and pranks

April Fools’ Day is here, and it’s either the best day or worst day, depending on your sense of humor. Companies across the globe take part with jokes and pranks of their own, and they’re either pretty funny or just downright cringeworthy.

2025 is no different, as we’re seeing everything from a gaming headset that can translate Gen Z “brainrot” to a wearable mattress for the bus. It’s an interesting blend this year, and I will be giving each one a cringe rating.

So whether you’re looking for a laugh, you want to get a sense check to see whether that company announcement is actually real, or you want to roll your eyes hard, we’re covering every April Fools’ prank as we see them.

HOW TO NOT GET CAUGHT BY AN APRIL FOOL

But first, let’s give you a quick tutorial on how to not get fooled. As a writer, I and everyone else in the Tom’s Guide family, have learnt to be extra vigilant and extra cynical on this day of all days. So let me give you the steps we follow: