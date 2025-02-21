MacBook Air M4 benchmark leak stuns with near-MacBook Pro performance — what we know

News
By
published

There's only a 5 percent difference between the MacBook Pro M4

MacBook Air 15-inch M3
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Waiting for Apple's MacBook Air M4? With its arrival tipped to be only weeks away, it may not be much longer. And the wait is already looking to pay off, as a new benchmark leak shows off its excellent GPU performance gains.

A M4-powered MacBook Air has been spotted on Geekbench (via Wccftech), showing a Metal score of 54,806. Geekbench Metal measures the GPU performance in Macs, and according to this result, it already outshines the MacBook Air M3 — achieving a Metal score of 41,045 on Geekbench.

More interestingly, this score isn't far behind the base MacBook Pro M4. In fact, there's only a 5% difference, as the M4-equipped Pro model achieved a 57,603 Metal score.

Screenshot of Geekbench Metal benchmark between MacBook Air M4 vs MacBook Pro M4

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Considering the price difference between the MacBook Air (from $1,099 / £1,099) and Pro (from $1,599 / £1,599), this gap in GPU performance is good news for those opting for Apple's laptop for most. It's worth noting that while both units in this benchmark use the same chip, the MacBook Pro model is expected to handle better under pressure, seeing as it sports a fan while the Air comes with its signature fan-less design.

Using the moniker "Mac16,12," the model used in the benchmark comes with four performance cores and six efficiency cores, similar to what we've seen in the M4 chip. Apple's latest silicon offers a 10-core GPU, featuring Dynamic Caching, hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading. As we've seen in our MacBook Pro M4 review, it still doesn't offer the best gaming performance, but it's an exciting step up from previous models.

This model also comes with 24GB of Unified Memory, which is on the pricier end of MacBook Air configurations (from $1,299 / £1,299). This likely played a part in the boost in GPU performance, but not by an absurd amount. Plus, it's still more affordable than a MacBook Pro, so overall, it's a good sign the MacBook Air M4 will shine once it arrives.

MacBook Air M4 looks to be a solid upgrade

MacBook Air 13-inch M3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While there's still no official launch date, rumors indicate we'll see a new M4-powered MacBook Air soon, possibly as soon as March since MacBook Air stock is "dwindling at Apple retail stores," as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests.

The MacBook Air M4 is expected to come in familair 13-inch and 15-inch models, sporting an identical design to its Air M3 sibling. The only real difference is expected to be in its internals, with the M4 chip coming with a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU and a Neural Engine that can hit 38 TOPS (trillions of operations per second). That last spec is set to better handle Apple Intelligence.

We're already big fans of the M4 chip, with the iPad Pro M4 also showing off its power. Will it be a worthwhile upgrade for those that already own an MacBook Air M3 (our current top pick as the best laptop overall)? We'll get a better idea once it arrives, but it's already looking to impress.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Laptops
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 144 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple Macbook Air (M1 2020)
(256GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
1
2020 Apple MacBook Air...
Amazon
$819
View
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air
2
13-inch MacBook Air with M2...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air (2018)
Our Review
3
Apple 13.3" MacBook Air with...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Pro M4
(14-inch 1TB)
4
Apple - MacBook Pro 14-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Apple M1 MacBook Air
(256GB 8GB RAM)
5
2020 Apple MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
6
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
$999
View
Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 (2023)
(512GB 8GB RAM)
7
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Apple Macbook Air 13-inch M3 (2024)
(256GB SSD)
8
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Apple Macbook Air 15-inch M3 (2024)
(15-inch 256GB)
Our Review
9
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(15-inch 256GB)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,299
View
Show more
See more Computing News
TOPICS
Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Computing Editor

Darragh is Tom’s Guide’s Computing Editor and is fascinated by all things bizarre in tech. His work can be seen in Laptop Mag, Mashable, Android Police, Shortlist Dubai, Proton, theBit.nz, ReviewsFire and more. When he's not checking out the latest devices and all things computing, he can be found going for dreaded long runs, watching terrible shark movies and trying to find time to game

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about macbooks
MacBook Air 13-inch M3

MacBook Air M4 tipped for imminent arrival — here's when it could launch
MacBook Air vs iPad Pro

Apple MacBook Air M4 and iPad Air upgrades could follow the iPhone SE 4
Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with drawer insert

You can restore your air fryer's non stick coating — here's how
See more latest