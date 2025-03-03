Apple's Tim Cook just teased 'Something in the Air' ahead of MacBook Air M4 launch

Something is brewing in the Apple world, and it looks like a brand new MacBook Air with an M4 chip might just be what the company is working on.

After being rumored this weekend, Apple CEO Tim Cook jumped on X to tease that "Something is in the Air," emphasizing "Air."

Apple's CEO finished his X post with the caption "This week." We can safely assume the company will launch a new MacBook Air this week between the mention of the time frame and the text contained within the brief video.

Based on previous rumors, we're confident the new model will come with a powerful M4 chip under the hood.

Besides the fanless design we know and love from Apple's more portable and lightweight laptop, we don't know much else about what it'll offer.

We expect a design that is nearly identical to the previous generation. It should come in two sizes: 13 inches for portability and 15 inches for more screen space.

The company is beginning to wind down inventory of the device at its retail stores, a trend we saw with the now-discontinued iPhone SE and the existing MacBook Air. Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

In his recent Power On Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said an “unveiling is imminent” and that Apple is set to make “a Mac-related announcement as early as this coming week."

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not one to let leaks steal all the thunder, Tim Cook seems to have confirmed that this report is correct.

Regarding iPad, Gurman speculated that the slates will follow the M4 MacBook Air in a different announcement. However, it's always possible the company could push that time frame forward and announce both the MacBook and iPad Air.

Cook's X post didn't indicate whether this would be the case, as the Air moniker and logo could apply to Apple's tablet and MacBook models.