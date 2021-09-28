Amazon challenges Nest with smart thermostat that’s just $59 

Nest and Ecobee have a new challenger in the Amazon Smart Thermostat, a new $59 device that will control your heating and air conditioning system.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat looks fairly simple: The main face of the thermostat shows the temperature in large numbers, with up and down arrows beneath. In between the arrows is a small circle.

Amazon event 2021 live blog: All the Alexa, Echo and Ring news as it happens

Amazon Echo Show 15 price, specs, possible release date and more

Amazon's Smart Thermostat is basically a square with rounded edges — more like Ecobee's thermostat than the ones made by Nest. Amazon said it partnered with Honeywell Home to design the device; indeed, it looks similar to some of Honeywell's devices, themselves inexpensive smart thermostats.

Amazon says that its smart thermostat will cost $59.99, but with rebates from energy utilities, could end up being as cheap as $10.

Like some other smart thermostats, Amazon's will work with Alexa, so you can create routines for it to change the temperature. The Amazon Smart Thermostat will also rely on Alexa hunches to adjust the temperature automatically when it thinks you're home or away.

We'll update this post as we learn more information. Will it make our list of the best smart thermostats? Time will tell.