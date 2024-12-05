12 Days of OpenAI LIVE: Huge ChatGPT updates, Sora and every new announcement as it happens
On the first day, OpenAI gave to us...
OpenAI has a busy couple of weeks ahead of them, as the ChatGPT maker announced its "12 days of OpenAI." In CEO Sam Altman's own words, the company will "have a livestream with a launch or demo, some big ones and some stocking stuffers."
With the huge rumored announcements coming over the next two weeks — from a launch of the AI video generator Sora, and a full release of the o1 reasoning model, to a potential big update to ChatGPT's Advanced Voice with Voice Engine, we have a lot to cover so we're doing it live.
And that's before even mentioning that we're anticipating big AI news from the competition too. If developments in this space weren't already interesting, things are certainly going to get a lot more interesting.
12 Days of OpenAI: Quick predictions
Of course, every announcement can't be a blockbuster. OpenAI themselves say that you can expect new things, "big and small." Let's go through a quick list of what we expect heading into the 12 Days of OpenAI.
- Sora soars: After its apparent leak towards the end of last week, we're most confident that OpenAI's video generator will be one of the blockbuster announcements of the show.
- o1 is open: So far, OpenAI's reasoning model has been available in preview. We're predicting this model will exit its preview stage during these 12 days. On top of that, this could allow it access to ChatGPT memory, at which point, the sky's the limit for how it can help with that personal context.
- Advanced search gets more advanced: We've seen rumors and leaks about Voice Engine being able to recreate human voices with just a 15-second recording. This would be a wild announcement if it happens, but I'm only 50/50 on it actually seeing a launch this year. Instead, I'd look more to small but significant tweaks like getting access to live search or being able to look through a camera (such as your webcam or phone snapper).
- Canvas improvements: Finally, Canvas has become one of our favorite writing tools that fuses the assistance of generative AI with your workload in a way that feels slick and actually helpful. We predict some updates coming that we saw subtly hinted towards — like stacking different elements within a chat.
- ChatGPT-weaks: And finally, turning to ChatGPT itself, we're anticipating some improvements to the capability of OpenAI's bread and butter chatbot — including video analysis.
Live updates
Sora: The movie-making AI machine
When Sora was first revealed earlier this year it was so far ahead of the competition that it shook the scene. This included AI creators and Hollywood filmmakers alike. It could generate multiple scenes from a single prompt in high resolution. At the time the best models available could do between 2 and 5 seconds showing a single shot.
Of everything OpenAI could announce during its "12 days" event, Sora is probably the most hotly anticipated. It is however less impressive than it would have been six months ago, as we've now got models like Hailuo MiniMax, Runway Gen-3 and Kling.
That said, it's still a big deal, and the recent leak points to it still being at the top of its game. None of the current models are able to generate more than 10 seconds from a single prompt and rumors suggest this is possible with Sora.
We might not get ‘full Sora’ this week though. I’ve heard that a new Sora-turbo model could be what comes from the 12 Days of OpenAI event. This will be closer in capability to the likes of Kling and Runway than ‘full Sora’ with shorter initial clips and less control.
There will be some ‘stocking stuffers’
Sam Altman made it clear that not all of the announcements over the 12 Days of OpenAI will be big products, models or upgrades. He said there will be some “stocking stuffers,” referring to those gifts from Santa that help pad out the presents.
U.S. TV shows with more than 20 episodes in a season are famous for them — we’ve all got episodes we regularly skip when re-watching a show. I used to get an orange wrapped in aluminum foil in my stocking each year, between the gifts.
In the context of 12 Days of OpenAI I suspect “stocking stuffers” will refer to either very small changes to the way ChatGPT works (improved search or memory management) or something for developers such as cheaper API calls. It could even be a safety blog.
A billion messages are sent every day in ChatGPT
Fresh numbers shared by @sama earlier today: 300M weekly active ChatGPT users1B user messages sent on ChatGPT every day1.3M devs have built on OpenAI in the USDecember 4, 2024
ChatGPT is only two years old and it was launched as a research preview. The intention was to show how you could use GPT-3 for conversation but it took off and is one of the fastest-growing consumer products in history — and it keeps getting bigger.
Fresh numbers shared by Sam Altman show more than a billion messages are being sent in ChatGPT every single day from more than 300 million active users.
A large part of that is coming from free users, with new features being made available every day including Advanced Voice and search. It will be interesting to see how many of the new features being announced over the next two weeks will be available for free.
Merry 'Shipmass' to everyone in AI land
December is supposed to be a time when things begin to calm down on the run up to the holiday break, not so if you cover artificial intelligence. Last year we had Google launch Gemini in December and this year OpenAI is going all out with 12 days of shipmass.
Sam Altman is turning into Sam-ta Clause between now and mid-December, finally opening the toy chest that has been kept under lock and key, only to be played with by OpenAI employees and a few 'invited guests'.
I'm obviously most excited to try Sora, but there's a lot the AI lab has been sitting on for the past year and a half and we'll have all the details right here.