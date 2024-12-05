12 Days of OpenAI LIVE: Huge ChatGPT updates, Sora and every new announcement as it happens

Refresh

Sora: The movie-making AI machine (Image credit: OpenAI) When Sora was first revealed earlier this year it was so far ahead of the competition that it shook the scene. This included AI creators and Hollywood filmmakers alike. It could generate multiple scenes from a single prompt in high resolution. At the time the best models available could do between 2 and 5 seconds showing a single shot. Of everything OpenAI could announce during its "12 days" event, Sora is probably the most hotly anticipated. It is however less impressive than it would have been six months ago, as we've now got models like Hailuo MiniMax, Runway Gen-3 and Kling. That said, it's still a big deal, and the recent leak points to it still being at the top of its game. None of the current models are able to generate more than 10 seconds from a single prompt and rumors suggest this is possible with Sora. We might not get ‘full Sora’ this week though. I’ve heard that a new Sora-turbo model could be what comes from the 12 Days of OpenAI event. This will be closer in capability to the likes of Kling and Runway than ‘full Sora’ with shorter initial clips and less control.

There will be some ‘stocking stuffers’ (Image credit: Ideogram/Future AI generated) Sam Altman made it clear that not all of the announcements over the 12 Days of OpenAI will be big products, models or upgrades. He said there will be some “stocking stuffers,” referring to those gifts from Santa that help pad out the presents. U.S. TV shows with more than 20 episodes in a season are famous for them — we’ve all got episodes we regularly skip when re-watching a show. I used to get an orange wrapped in aluminum foil in my stocking each year, between the gifts. In the context of 12 Days of OpenAI I suspect “stocking stuffers” will refer to either very small changes to the way ChatGPT works (improved search or memory management) or something for developers such as cheaper API calls. It could even be a safety blog.

A billion messages are sent every day in ChatGPT (Image credit: Future / Shutterstock) Fresh numbers shared by @sama earlier today: 300M weekly active ChatGPT users1B user messages sent on ChatGPT every day1.3M devs have built on OpenAI in the USDecember 4, 2024 ChatGPT is only two years old and it was launched as a research preview. The intention was to show how you could use GPT-3 for conversation but it took off and is one of the fastest-growing consumer products in history — and it keeps getting bigger. Fresh numbers shared by Sam Altman show more than a billion messages are being sent in ChatGPT every single day from more than 300 million active users. A large part of that is coming from free users, with new features being made available every day including Advanced Voice and search. It will be interesting to see how many of the new features being announced over the next two weeks will be available for free.