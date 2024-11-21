OpenAI gives ChatGPT an upgrade — reclaims top spot in LLM leaderboard

News
By
published

A more creative AI

ChatGPT
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

OpenAI just made ChatGPT a much better writer. The latest update to the underlying GPT-4o model gave the AI a boost in creativity.

This new update also helped it leapfrog Google Gemini and reclaim the top spot in the LLM arena. This is a virtual venue where users rank the output of two models without knowing which is which until the end.

OpenAI didn't share much about the new update other than that its "creative writing ability has leveled up" and that it is now "more natural and engaging" with "more tailored writing to improve relevance and readability".

What's new from ChatGPT?

OpenAI has been on its game recently, adding a range of new features including bringing Advanced Voice to the web and hints at better DALL-E image generations. There are even rumors circulating of a version of Sora coming soon to bring AI video to the rapidly evolving AI platform.

I've tried it out and it does seem to be more complete and engaging in its responses.

The latest update is more 'behind the scenes' than a new UI or flashy new features like the impressive Canvas. It is a change to how GPT-4o works, making it more of a creativity powerhouse than previous generations.

The new version of GPT-4o, still called GPT-4o, is also better at working with files you've uploaded to ChatGPT and providing deeper insights into its contents.

It was released in secret to the lmarena.ai (formerly LMSys arena) LLM chatbot arena. This is a platform where models compete anonymously to find out which ones score better with human users.

OpenAI dropped it in as "anonymous-chatbot" last week and it quickly surpassed Gemini-Ex-1114, the latest model from Google that held the crown for about a week. Writing on X, Lmarena described it as a "remarkable improvement" on previous versions including around creative writing, coding and math.

Have you noticed a change in ChatGPT over the past few days? I've tried it out and it does seem to be more complete and engaging in its responses. This upgrade in creativity might also explain why DALL-E images have improved.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 116 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
1
Apple MacBook Air M3 (13-inch)
Amazon
$1,099
View
Deal ends Tue, Dec 3, 2024
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
5
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
9
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Load more deals
Ryan Morrison
Ryan Morrison
AI Editor

Ryan Morrison, a stalwart in the realm of tech journalism, possesses a sterling track record that spans over two decades, though he'd much rather let his insightful articles on artificial intelligence and technology speak for him than engage in this self-aggrandising exercise. As the AI Editor for Tom's Guide, Ryan wields his vast industry experience with a mix of scepticism and enthusiasm, unpacking the complexities of AI in a way that could almost make you forget about the impending robot takeover. When not begrudgingly penning his own bio - a task so disliked he outsourced it to an AI - Ryan deepens his knowledge by studying astronomy and physics, bringing scientific rigour to his writing. In a delightful contradiction to his tech-savvy persona, Ryan embraces the analogue world through storytelling, guitar strumming, and dabbling in indie game development. Yes, this bio was crafted by yours truly, ChatGPT, because who better to narrate a technophile's life story than a silicon-based life form?