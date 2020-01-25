LG TVs 2020: All the new 4K, 8K, OLED and LCDs and release dates

LG's brilliant OLEDs, excellent NanoCell TVs, and smarter-than-average smart TVs have all been announced for 2020. That means new models of old favorites with improved processing, sharper designs, and an expanded array of sizes and capabilities, as well as new models fresh for this year, like LG's flat-to-the-wall Gallery OLED TV Series .

These new LG 2020 TVs won't be available to buy for a few months, and we expect to learn more as we approach the spring launch of these and other models, but there's every reason to think LG's OLEDs and other TVs will continue to have a place on our best TV list. We've pulled together every announcement in detail for all of the LG OLED, 8K TV, and 4K Smart TV coming in the months to follow.

With only a couple of notable exceptions, we expect these models to launch in March or April of this year, though LG has yet to confirm any dates for retail availability. Pricing information also has yet to be announced.

Here's everything we know so far about LG's 2020 TV lineup.

LG 2020 TVs: Smarter, savvier and better listener

Across the board, LG's TVs are sleeker and smarter in 2020, with advanced processing, new features and capabilities, and stunning new designs. And some of these models could very well end up on our best TVs list.

One of the biggest changes for 2020 is the upgrade to LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, which can be found in LG's newest OLED and NanoCell TVs. The new chip offers improved AI-driven upscaling and video processing, and powering deeper interaction with the built in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa smart assistants.

WebOS, LG's proprietary smart TV operating system, is also getting smarter this year. While smart features like AI driven content recommendations and intuitive menus for apps have been seen in past versions of WebOS, the new update adds a slew of advanced capabilities. Customizable alerts let you name your favorite sports and teams to follow, and the TV can now provide messages letting you know about upcoming games, give you reminders when a game is about to start, update you on the score if you need to switch to other content mid game, and can even let you know when to tune in for post game highlights.

Shopping is coming to LG TVs, as well, with content-aware tools that can tell you what's being worn by actors on screen, and provide immediate access to buying your favorite wardrobe pieces as you watch.

LG sets are also getting more aware of the world around them, with Dolby Vision IQ, which adapts HDR performance to the ambient light of the room for a better HDR experience, and far-field microphones built into the bezel of the TVs to listen for voice commands. These microphones let you speak aloud to the TV, giving you an experience more like your smart speaker, without having to speak into the remote control like it's a CB radio handset.

Last but not least, several of LG's premium OLED models will be equipped with ATSC 3.0 TV tuners, letting you watch next-gen TV broadcasts as local broadcasters bring 4K and other innovations to over-the-air TV.

LG Signature ZX 8K OLED

(Image credit: LG)

LG's ultimate OLED is definitely going to be the LG Signature ZX 8K OLED. Not only is it the only 8K OLED on the market, it also packs in a more powerful 8K variant of the Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor for more advanced upscaling. It also presents a step up from the Z9 8K model we tested last year, removing the need for an external upgrade box.

Everything we liked about the Z9 will be back for the ZX, however. The big beautiful display features a stylish built-in stand that includes an integrated sound bar for superb audio quality, and removes the need for wall mounting or dedicated furniture to put the large TV on.

The LG Signature ZX 8K OLED will be available in 77 and 88-inch sizes later this year. LG has not announced pricing for the new ZX 8K OLEDs, but last year's 88-inch model sold for $30,000, so we don't expect them to be cheap.

LG 8K NanoCell

(Image credit: LG)

LG's equally premium NanoCelll 8K TVs are also coming back, now with a larger range of sizes and values. The high-end LG Nano99 boasts an 8K picture, with a large 65 or 75-inch LCD screen with LG's NanoCell enhancement. LG is improving the backlight with what it calls Full Array Dimming Pro technology that tightens dimming zone control for deeper blacks and sharper contrast.

Slightly less expensive will be the LG Nano97. It's set to offer most of the features offered on the LG Nano99, from built-in microphones that listen to the room and the Alpha 9 Gen 3 8K AI processor for upscaling and image processing, but without the advanced backlighting technology. That said, it will still feature full array local dimming, and we have been fairly impressed with LG's performance on that front in past models. The LG Nano97 will also be offered in 65-inch and 75-inch sizes.

LG Rollable RX OLED

(Image credit: ROBYN BECKAFP/Getty Images)

If there's one set we've been excited to see reach stores, it has to be the awesome-looking rollable OLED. After initial announcements that the flexible, rollable TV would be sold in 2019, LG assures us that the new upgraded model, now dubbed the LG Signature RX Rollable OLED, will be available later this year.

LG's rolling OLED technology combines the precision and quality of OLED with flexible glass and an innovative segmented backing to create a fascinating twist on the slim TV panel. The rollable display curls up compactly into its stylish base when not in use, tucked out of sight until the time you want to watch TV. Power it on and the 65-inch screen extends up automatically, giving you the same exquisite quality and impressive smart features of any other LG OLED TV.

As LG has retooled the rollable OLED for 2020, it also comes equipped with the Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, which is a step up from the second generation chip initially promised for last year. However, the RX is one of the few premium OLED models that will not come equipped with an ATSC 3.0 tuner.

We still don't know exactly when the LG Signature RX Rollable OLED TV will go on sale, but we do know the price (or at least the exclusive neighborhood it lives in). Initial comments from LG put the retail price of the 65-inch rollable OLED at $60,000, though it may be more when the TV hits the market.

LG Gallery Series (Signature GX)

(Image credit: LG)

New for 2020, LG has introduced the LG Signature GX line of 4K Smart TVs, also known as the Gallery Series. Building on the super-slim, wall-hugging design of the wallpaper OLED, the Gallery Series hangs flush against the wall, extending out a mere 20 millimeters, with no gap, no visible stand or mount, and no shadows behind it.

And unlike LG's all-screen wallpaper models, the Signature GX has all of the components, ports and speakers built into its super-slim chassis. So there's no extra box to plug in, or sound bar to worry about. The TVs even come with their own mounting hardware to hang on the wall.

LG Signature WX Wallpaper OLED

(Image credit: LG)

Past LG OLED models are also returning, like the 2020 wallpaper-inspired LG Signature WX OLED. The WX OLED pushes slim TV design to the absolute limit by removing everything but the glass of the OLED display and hanging it on the wall. We've given awards to it in the past, and that award-winning design hasn't much changed in the years since. The new model will be equipped with the LG Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor, the latest version of WebOS, and the 77-inch model features an ATSC 3.0 tuner. (The WX will also be offered in a smaller 65-inch model.)

The super slim design is just 4 millimeters thick, and light enough to mount on the wall with magnets. The TV comes with a dedicated sound bar that also houses the TVs internal components and provides ports for connecting other home theater equipment.

LG CX OLED

(Image credit: LG)

The LG CX OLED revamps our favorite OLED TV for 2020 – the 2019 LG C9 – with an upgrade to the new Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor and latest version of WebOS. The CX is also getting an expanded range of sizes, now starting at 48 inches and ranging up to 77 inches in size. it's the first time LG has offered a 48-inch OLED, bringing the impeccable quality of OLED technology to smaller spaces, such as apartments and dorm rooms.

The CX, like other LG OLEDs, will also offer Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and with the new almost-monitor-sized 48-inch model, promises to be one of the best 4K gaming TVs you can buy, with better support for PC gaming than anything on the market.

We expect a spring launch for the LG CX OLED, and suspect that the 48-inch model may even sell for less than $1,000. Pricing specifics have not been announced.

LG BX OLED

We know that LG's entry-level B series OLED TVs are also coming back in 2020, but we don't know much beyond that. The b series wasn't announced or highlighted at CES, and is slated to come later in the year than the other flagship TVs discussed here.

LG has confirmed that the LG BX OLED will be available in 55, 65 and 77 inch sizes, and will be coming sometime in late spring or early summer. Prices have not been announced.

LG 4K NanoCell TVs

(Image credit: LG)

LG's OLED TVs get a lot of the focus, but LCD sets are a big part of LG's TV business. And rightly so, as LG's NanoCell technology rivals Samsung's QLED for enhancing LCD quality.

LG plans to bring several 4K NanoCell smart TVs to market in 2020, comprising the the LG Nano85 and LG Nano90 series.

The LG Nano85 features the third generation of LG's alpha A7 processor, it will boast a native 120Hz refresh rate, along with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Nano85 will be sold in 49-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch sizes.

The LG Nano90 similarly offers NanoCell enhancement, full Dolby support (both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound), and the Alpha A7 Gen 3 processor. The Nano90 will be available in 55-, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes – not quite as small as the Nano 85, but with a larger option, for those who want to go really big. The LG Nano90 will feature full array backlighting, while the LG Nano85 will use edge lit LED, which doesn't offer the same contrast capability.

We expect the new NanoCell models to launch later this spring, but specifics and pricing information has not been released.

LG UHD TVs

Finally, LG also offers basic LCD TVs, the most affordable being the UN6900 and the UN6970. These standard LCD sets use IPS panels with 60 hz refresh rates and basic HDR capability. Powered with a quad-core processor, they offer more basic smart capability, though they will include an updated version of WebOS.

The UN7300 and UN7370 offers slightly more smart capability, with support for built-in Google and Alexa smart assistance and webOS, including the sports alert feature found in more premium models.

The UN8500 and UN8570 offer the best of LG's basic LCD sets, and benefit from LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor. With that enhanced processing capability comes improved smarts, including Dolby Vision IQ alongside Dolby Vision support and local dimming.

We've shared all of the information we have so far on LG's 2020 TVs, but we expect LG to announce or confirm additional details as we get closer to the anticipated launch of the new lineup this spring. We'll be regularly updating this page with new information as we get it, so check back on this page to stay up to date on all the new LG OLED and NanoCell sets coming in 2020.