Lenovo Legion Go images just leaked — meet the new Switch and Steam Deck rival

We first heard rumors about the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC a few weeks back. And now Windows Report claims to have the first leaked images of the device.

The Legion Go looks similar to other handhelds on the market — including the likes of the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. It’s a screen sandwiched between two controllers, and it appears as though they can disconnect for wireless play.

The front button layout looks pretty standard, with two analogue sticks, a D-Pad, ABXY buttons and what appears to be a touchpad. There’s also two bumpers at the top and triggers to the rear of the controllers. This is where things get interesting, though, because it doesn’t stop there. The images suggest there are four more buttons on the controller grip labeled M1-4 and Y 1-4.

Button 1 looks like an extension of the bumper, while button two is positioned just below it on the side of the grip. Meanwhile, button 3 and 4 are along the back about an inch under the trigger — or right where your hands are likely to rest. While it isn’t specified, I’d hope that these buttons are programmable

Windows Report also notes that there are two USB-C ports, one on top and another on the bottom of the device, alongside a headphone jack, volume buttons and a microSD card slot. There’s also a kickstand on the back stretching the width of the screen itself, which will be beneficial for tabletop gaming.

The initial rumor claimed that the Legion Go would run Windows 11, offer an 8-inch display and be powered by the new Ryzen 740 “Phoenix” CPU. AMD claimed that the chip is the first to feature an AI engine, dubbed Ryzen AI, and that it would offer 30 hours of video playback on a laptop. Of course, the amount of play time you’ll get on a handheld like the Legion Go is wholly dependent on the battery — which we’ve heard nothing about so far.

The new image leak doesn’t specify anything new about the handheld’s internals. But, if legitimate, they do show that the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally are about to get more competition.