Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a cheap iPad killer — and it comes with a keyboard

Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is almost ready to hit shelves, and anyone thinking of buying an iPad any time soon should take note. This 2-in-1 laptop comes with a detachable keyboard and runs Google's lightweight ChromeOS operating system, and you can get your own in just a week or two.

Best Buy has launched its store page for the Chromebook Duet, which reveals a starting price of $300. That's already cheaper than a basic iPad, and that's before adding on the $159 Smart Keyboard cover. ChromeUnboxed also reports that pre-orders are scheduled to ship on May 11, although the article notes that there is a chance it will instead arrive on May 6, when the new PC officially launches.

The 10.1-inch Duet can act like a medium-sized tablet, or as a small laptop when you attach the keyboard (complete with trackpad). The grey fabric cover on the back of the Duet acts as the kickstand as well as protection for the tablet section, another built-in benefit Apple would make you pay for.

It will run the whole Microsoft Office suite, which is ideal for those looking for a work-focused device. Plus, it has access to the Google Play store for access to more apps to fill out its 128GB hard drive (you can also get a 64GB version for $279). Lenovo boasts that the Duet has 10 hours of battery life, matching the longevity of our favorite Chromebook, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434.

The Duet should be nicely portable thanks to its 920g (2.02 lbs) total weight and skinny 7.35mm (0.28 inches) display depth. The display is rated at 400 nits at its maximum brightness, which means you should have no trouble using the Duet in bright spaces. And for when you need to take pictures or host a video call, you have access to a 2MP front camera and a 7MP rear camera.

The processor running the show is a MediaTek Helio P60T. This isn't a particularly powerful chip, and there isn't an option for an Intel or AMD CPU to boost your power. But since this is a Chromebook, low compute power with an appropriately low price is par for the course.

In a hands-on review written by our sister site Laptop Mag during CES 2020, the Duet was complimented for its detachable design, brightness and reasonable price. However, the all-important keyboard and touchpad is small and cramped, even if the individual keys are good quality and pleasant to type on, and the lack of a more powerful processor was a concern for writer Rami Tabari.

The Chromebook Duet is due to launch in May, with a retail price of $279. That's a whole lot cheaper than an iPad with equivalent accessories.