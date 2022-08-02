LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation release date and time — how to watch on Disney Plus

Even the residents of a galaxy far, far away need a holiday! The saga-spanning Disney Plus special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation sends Finn, Rey, Poe and friends off on a much-needed getaway. But this is a LEGO special, so of course some obstacles and hijinks occur along the way.

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation starts with Finn arranging a surprise trip for his pals aboard the luxurious starcruiser Halcyon. He wants everyone to have one last fun time before they go their separate ways. But his plan quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group.

Alone on the spaceship and looking for his group, Finn encounters the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa. They share their own stories of vacations unexpectedly going wrong, which helps him understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

Summer Vacation is the latest LEGO Star Wars installment, following LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. It features many movie cast members giving voice performances, including Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels. A new addition is Weird Al Yankovic, who voices the character Vic Vankoh and performs the fresh song "Scarif Beach Party."

LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (opens in new tab) debuts this Friday (August 5) at 3 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

The special is rated TV-Y7-FV and has a run time of 48 minutes.

How to watch LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation.

