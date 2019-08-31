How to Watch Lomachenko vs. Campbell Live Streams Online

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 29: Vasiliy Lomachenko (L) and Luke Campbell (R) face off after speaking to the media during the Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell press conference in the lead up to their WBC, WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight World Title Fight at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel on August 29, 2019 in London, England.

If you’re a fan of the fighting game, you know that one of the most thrilling experiences is when a massive underdog finds a way to beat the person everyone thought would win. And if you're looking to live stream Lomachenko vs. Campbell, you've come to the right place.

Today (Saturday, Aug 31), you might have the opportunity to experience that, when the U.K.’s own Luke Campbell competes against the WBO and WBA world lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

By nearly all accounts, Lomachenko is one of the best fighters in the world. And although Campbell has been coming on strong, he’s a decided underdog, with few people thinking he can take down Lomachenko.

But then again, we’ve seen plenty of surprises in boxing in recent years. And the prospect of that surprise, coupled with a stacked undercard, could make the fights on Saturday, Aug. 31 a must-see.

When is the Lomachenko vs. Campbell fight? The prelims part of the card is about to begin at the O2 Arena in London today (Saturday, August 31), at 6pm local time. That means the card actually starts at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific). The fights will then continue on through the afternoon, culminating in the Lomachenko vs. Campbell fight.

And who’s on the card?

Here’s a rundown of the fights you can expect to see this weekend:

Vasyl Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell

Charlie Edwards vs Julio Cesar Martinez Aguilar

Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin

Joe Cordina vs Gavin Gwynne

Joshua Buatsi vs Ryan Ford

James Tennyson vs Atif Shafiq

Where are the Lomachenko vs. Campbell live streams?

Unfortunately, watching Lomachenko vs. Campbell will not be nearly as simple as you might like. In fact, unless you have a paid ESPN+ subscription, you’re out of luck.

All of the fights, starting with the undercard on through the main event, will be streaming live on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

ESPN+ is the network’s paid streaming service that costs $4.99 per month to access. In addition to fights, you can also watch everything from UFC to soccer on ESPN+.

Of course, you can stream ESPN+ in the browser, so the service will work just about anywhere. But you can also stream ESPN+ to your mobile phone, with help from apps in the App Store and Google Play marketplace. ESPN+ is also available on your television, thanks to its support for Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV, among others.

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the big fight, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the fight as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the fight.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Lomachenko vs. Campbell?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the big fight, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the fight as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It’s also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces that cost even more.)

Here are three VPN options worth considering should you need them to follow the fight.

ExpressVPN : We think the speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. One month of service at ExpressVPN costs $12.95, but you can lower that to $6.67 a month if you opt for a year of service, with ExpressVPN throwing in three additional months for free. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NordVPN : Go with NordVPN if privacy is your biggest concern. This service, which costs $11.95 a month, uses 2084-bit encryption. You can lower your monthly cost by signing up for an annual plan.View Deal